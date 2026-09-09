ETV Bharat / state

Three-year-old Girl 'Molested' In Rajasthan's Kota; Police Investigate Role Of Playschool Staff

Kota: A three-year-old girl was allegedly molested with police investigating the role of the playschool staff in the crime.

Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act. Mukesh Sankhla, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) for the Women's Harassment Investigation Cell, is investigating the matter, and an FSL team has collected evidence in the case.

Kota City Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswini Gautam confirmed that the case has been registered. "We have invoked the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of law. ASP Sankhla is leading the investigation."

Police are investigating the role of play school staff in the crime. Earlier, the family informed the police that apart from home the child only goes to a nearby play school which has raised suspicion on the role of the staff in the molestation case.