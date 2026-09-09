Three-year-old Girl 'Molested' In Rajasthan's Kota; Police Investigate Role Of Playschool Staff
Police have filed a case invoking the POCSO Act while an FSL team has also collected evidence in the case, reports Manish Gautam.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 3:33 PM IST
Kota: A three-year-old girl was allegedly molested with police investigating the role of the playschool staff in the crime.
Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act. Mukesh Sankhla, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) for the Women's Harassment Investigation Cell, is investigating the matter, and an FSL team has collected evidence in the case.
Kota City Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswini Gautam confirmed that the case has been registered. "We have invoked the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of law. ASP Sankhla is leading the investigation."
Police are investigating the role of play school staff in the crime. Earlier, the family informed the police that apart from home the child only goes to a nearby play school which has raised suspicion on the role of the staff in the molestation case.
"Given the possibility that the molestation occurred at the school DNA samples have been collected from some family members and male staff of the school," police said.
According to police, further action will be taken in the case once the "DNA and other reports are received." "As the girl is very young, she is unable to recount the details of the incident. When asked, she simply says 'Uncle'," said a police official. Police have examined the CCTV footage to unravel the crime.
Earlier the incident came to fore when the child fell ill and her family took her to a pediatrician for treatment. During the medical examination, the doctor noticed "an issue with the girl's private parts."
After observing the victim's condition, the doctor suspected that the child had been molested. Following the opinion of the doctor, the family lodged a complaint at the local police station following which the police registered a case regarding the matter on September 3.
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