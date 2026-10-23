ETV Bharat / state

Three-Year-Old Girl Killed In Attack By Stray Dog In MP’s Ratlam

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Ratlam: A three-year-old girl died after being attacked by a stray dog in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district, officials have said. Manisha Bhabhar, the daughter of a labourer couple, was mauled by the canine while playing in the courtyard of her house, within the jurisdiction of Deendayal Nagar police station, on Thursday evening, they said.

The child was rushed to the district hospital by her relatives, but doctors declared her dead after examination, said officials. “The dog had badly bitten the girl on her head and back, leaving deep wounds at both places,” Jeevan Chauhan, a doctor at the hospital, told PTI. Deendayal Nagar police station house officer Anurag Yadav said they had received information about the girl’s death following a stray dog attack.