Three-Year-Old Girl Killed As Loudspeakers Fall On Her; Two Booked

Representational image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Mumbai: A three-year-old girl was killed after two loudspeakers, installed as part of Republic Day celebrations, fell on her in Mumbai's Vikhroli area, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Ambedkar Nagar on Monday morning, when the Republic Day was celebrated. The victim, Janhavi Rajesh Sonkar, was playing on a street where the loudspeakers were placed. Just then, a man carrying a bundle of used clothes walked past the spot, an official of Vikhroli police station said.