Three-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In UP's Hamirpur; Accused Arrested After Police Encounter
The victim's mother and other family members demanded strict action against the accused, including the death penalty and demolition of his entire house.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 10:16 PM IST
Hamirpur: A three-year-old girl died in the Muskara police station area of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday after she was allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled to death by her neighbour, Hiralal.
The victim's mother and other family members demanded strict action against the accused, including the death penalty and demolition of his entire house. Meanwhile, police arrested the accused after an encounter in which he sustained bullet injuries to both legs.
The postmortem examination was conducted at around 12.30 PM on Monday at a hospital in Rath by a panel of two doctors, Dr Akhileshwar and Dr Niranjan. According to sources, injuries were found on the child's private parts during the examination. There is also suspicion that she was strangled to death.
Swab and slide samples have been sent for further examination. However, the doctors declined to make any official statement about the postmortem findings, saying the details would become clear only after the investigation reports are received.
Police had formed three teams to investigate the case and identify those responsible.
According to police, the named accused, Hiralal, was arrested and questioned. He was then taken to the crime scene to collect evidence. During the process, he allegedly opened fire on the police team using an illegal country-made firearm that he had concealed earlier.
The police retaliated and bullets hit him in both his legs. He was initially given medical treatment at the Community Health Centre in Muskara and later referred to the district hospital.
Additional Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Verma said all members of the police team were safe. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway.
Following the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police and Maudaha Sub-Divisional Magistrate Karanveer Singh reached the crime scene along with police and administrative teams. The administrative team proceeded to the accused Hiralal's house. DIG Rajesh S. of the Chitrakoot Dham Range also visited the crime scene.
According to the preliminary information, the child was playing with a man aged around 40 who lived opposite her house at approximately 3 PM. When she went missing, her family members began searching for her. The search continued for around two to three hours, during which the accused allegedly accompanied the family members.
The DIG said the accused kept misleading the family by taking them to different places. Eventually, the child's body was found in a pigeon pea field near a canal along the Garhauli Road, close to Nai Basti.
The field was approximately 700 metres from the victim's house. Police are continuing the investigation and collecting scientific evidence.
Earlier, angry villagers had allegedly pelted stones at police personnel when they attempted to take custody of the child's body. Around five to six police vehicles, including the Rath Circle Officer's car, were damaged in the incident.
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