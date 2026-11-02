ETV Bharat / state

Three-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In UP's Hamirpur; Accused Arrested After Police Encounter

Hamirpur: A three-year-old girl died in the Muskara police station area of Hamirpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday after she was allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled to death by her neighbour, Hiralal.

The victim's mother and other family members demanded strict action against the accused, including the death penalty and demolition of his entire house. Meanwhile, police arrested the accused after an encounter in which he sustained bullet injuries to both legs.

The postmortem examination was conducted at around 12.30 PM on Monday at a hospital in Rath by a panel of two doctors, Dr Akhileshwar and Dr Niranjan. According to sources, injuries were found on the child's private parts during the examination. There is also suspicion that she was strangled to death.

Swab and slide samples have been sent for further examination. However, the doctors declined to make any official statement about the postmortem findings, saying the details would become clear only after the investigation reports are received.

Police had formed three teams to investigate the case and identify those responsible.

According to police, the named accused, Hiralal, was arrested and questioned. He was then taken to the crime scene to collect evidence. During the process, he allegedly opened fire on the police team using an illegal country-made firearm that he had concealed earlier.

The police retaliated and bullets hit him in both his legs. He was initially given medical treatment at the Community Health Centre in Muskara and later referred to the district hospital.