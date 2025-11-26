ETV Bharat / state

Three-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Open Drain In Kanpur

A child playing near her home slipped into an unprotected 12-foot-deep drain in Jajmau. Family alleges repeated complaints were ignored as police launch an investigation.

Kanpur Girl Death
The Jajmau police station under whose limits the incident happened. (Representational Image/ETV Bharat)
Kanpur: A three-year-old girl died after falling into an open drain while playing near her home in the Jajmau area on Wednesday. The incident has left her family devastated. The child, who is the daughter of Zaki Ahmed, a labourer living in Budhiya Ghat, was playing badminton with other neighbourhood children when her shuttlecock fell into a 12-foot-deep drain nearby. As she leaned over to retrieve it, she slipped and fell in. The other children immediately alerted her family. Zaki’s friend Salman, with the help of locals, managed to pull her out after a brief search, but doctors at the hospital declared her dead.

Sania is one of the four daughters of Zaki Ahmed and his wife, Mustara.

The drain is located next to a 20 MLD sewage treatment plant whose treated water flows into the Ganga. Despite being around 30 metres long and 12 feet deep, the drain has no boundary wall.

After the incident, ACP Cantt Akanksha Pandey reached the spot and confronted officials from the company operating the STP plant as well as municipal authorities. When she asked the company secretary why the drain had been left unprotected, she was told, “Sorry, ma’am, it was a mistake.” The ACP reprimanded the official, stressing that a life had been lost and the drain must be closed immediately.

Zaki told the media that this was not the first such incident. “A girl had fallen into this drain earlier as well. We complained twice, but no action was taken,” he said.

Police have sent the child’s body for a post-mortem, and an investigation is underway.

