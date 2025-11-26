ETV Bharat / state

Three-Year-Old Girl Dies After Falling Into Open Drain In Kanpur

Kanpur: A three-year-old girl died after falling into an open drain while playing near her home in the Jajmau area on Wednesday. The incident has left her family devastated. The child, who is the daughter of Zaki Ahmed, a labourer living in Budhiya Ghat, was playing badminton with other neighbourhood children when her shuttlecock fell into a 12-foot-deep drain nearby. As she leaned over to retrieve it, she slipped and fell in. The other children immediately alerted her family. Zaki’s friend Salman, with the help of locals, managed to pull her out after a brief search, but doctors at the hospital declared her dead.

Sania is one of the four daughters of Zaki Ahmed and his wife, Mustara.