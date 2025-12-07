ETV Bharat / state

Three-Year-Old Girl Abducted From Nagercoil Railway Station Rescued Within 3 Hours, Accused Arrested

Kanyakumari: A three-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from Nagercoil railway station in Tamil Nadu, was rescued within three hours, and the accused was arrested, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Yogesh Kumar, has been arrested and the case is being investigated from all angles, an officer of Kottar police station said.

According to police, Ranjan and Muska, parents of the child, Sara, are natives of Madhya Pradesh. The couple has three daughters and the family sells balloons in front of St Xaviers Church in Kottar. On Saturday evening, the family reached Nagercoil railway station to board a train to their hometown.

While the couple was busy arranging their luggage, a man, who was sitting outside the railway station, suddenly lifted Sara, their eldest daughter, and ran away with her. Shocked to see their child being abducted, Ranjan tried to chase the man but he managed to escape. Ranjan immediately informed the Railway Police and Kottar police station.