Three-Year-Old Girl Abducted From Nagercoil Railway Station Rescued Within 3 Hours, Accused Arrested
A man sitting outside Nagercoil railway station kidnapped the child when the family had arrived here to board a train to their hometown.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 5:07 PM IST
Kanyakumari: A three-year-old girl, who was kidnapped from Nagercoil railway station in Tamil Nadu, was rescued within three hours, and the accused was arrested, police said on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Yogesh Kumar, has been arrested and the case is being investigated from all angles, an officer of Kottar police station said.
According to police, Ranjan and Muska, parents of the child, Sara, are natives of Madhya Pradesh. The couple has three daughters and the family sells balloons in front of St Xaviers Church in Kottar. On Saturday evening, the family reached Nagercoil railway station to board a train to their hometown.
While the couple was busy arranging their luggage, a man, who was sitting outside the railway station, suddenly lifted Sara, their eldest daughter, and ran away with her. Shocked to see their child being abducted, Ranjan tried to chase the man but he managed to escape. Ranjan immediately informed the Railway Police and Kottar police station.
The Railway Police personnel along with the Kottar Police launched a search operation and subsequently, examined all the CCTV cameras installed at the railway station. A CCTV footage showed a young man running away with a child on his shoulder. Based on this, police conducted an investigation and the kidnapper was identified as Yogesh Kumar, a relative of a couple living in Meenakshipuram Kandhari Amman Koil Street in Nagercoil.
On information that the accused was seen standing at the Vadasery bus stand, police reached there and spotted Yogesh Kumar with the child. Police immediately rescued the child and took her to the Asaripallam Government Medical College and Hospital, where a medical examination was conducted while Yogesh was arrested from the spot. Later, the girl was handed over to her parents.
"Yogesh was arrested within three hours of kidnapping and an intensive investigation is being conducted into the case. Probe is on to ascertain whether Yogesh is connected with any child trafficking gang or he kidnapped the girl to sell her. Investigations are being conducted from various angles," the officer from Kottar police station said.
