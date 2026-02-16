ETV Bharat / state

Three-Year-Old Drowns in Water-Filled Pit Near Temple In Greater Noida

New Delhi/Noida: A three-year-old died after drowning in a deep water-filled pit in Dalelgarh village under the Dankaur police station limits of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The incident comes within a month of the death of Noida Techie Yuvraj Mehta under similar circumstances, intensifying concerns over public safety.

The family has been inconsolable since the tragedy, and relatives have expressed anger toward the administration.

According to reports, the child’s mother had gone to the temple for prayers. During this time, the boy, while playing, reached near the pond and suddenly drowned. Locals pulled him out and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Greater Noida Sudhir Kumar said that a community feast had been organised at the Daleshwar temple in Dalelgarh village on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The child’s mother had gone there with her children and other family members, who became busy with the prayers and the feast.

Meanwhile, the child slipped away unnoticed and, while playing with his sister, reached the deep water-filled pit on government land near the temple. When he could not be seen for some time, a search was launched. People searched for him across the temple grounds, and when no clues emerged, some moved towards the pit, where he was found.

‘Pit Usually Is Filled With Water’

The child was immediately pulled out and taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The incident has left the family devastated. Villagers said the pit frequently remains filled with water and that earlier complaints had been raised, but no action was taken.