Three-Year-Old Dies After Slipping And Falling Into Rainwater In UP's Ghaziabad
Manvi's family and other residents of the locality gathered along NH-9 with her body and demanded strict action in the matter.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 10:58 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A three-year-old girl died after slipping and falling into rainwater that had accumulated in the street outside her home in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad where heavy rainfall disrupted normal life on Thursday.
The victim was identified as Manvi, a resident of Sarvodaya Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Vijay Nagar police station. By the time people realised what had happened, the child had already stopped breathing, said locals. Sumit Kumar, father of the deceased, said, "The roadside drain was full of water and was overflowing. Suddenly, her foot slipped. She fell right there and died instantly."
Manvi's family and other residents of the locality gathered along National Highway-9 (NH-9) with her body in the aftermath of the accident, raising slogans against the local civic body and demanding strict action in the matter.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: In Ghaziabad, a three-year-old girl died after slipping and falling into rainwater that had accumulated on the street outside her home— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 9, 2026
Sumit Kumar, father of the deceased, says, " the roadside drain was full of water—it was overflowing. suddenly, her foot… pic.twitter.com/1l8hQ6qJkH
Upasana Pandey, ACP Vijayanagar, said, "Today, a girl named Pallavi, aged approximately three years, died by drowning. This led to anger among the family members. Police will facilitate whatever action they seek, and the concerned department has also assured that all due process will be followed".
Pandey said police have reassured the family. "We will ensure that all necessary actions, whether legal or departmental, are taken to address their demands and assist them in every possible way. Yes, there was water accumulated outside the house; we will now inspect the site and initiate the necessary action," she said, adding the matter is being investigated.
Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad district administration had declared a holiday in government schools as authorities grappled with rain-induced disruption. Severe waterlogging near the Ghazipur border on National Highway-9 triggered long traffic snarls on the Delhi-Ghaziabad route.
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