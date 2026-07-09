ETV Bharat / state

Three-Year-Old Dies After Slipping And Falling Into Rainwater In UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: A three-year-old girl died after slipping and falling into rainwater that had accumulated in the street outside her home in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad where heavy rainfall disrupted normal life on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Manvi, a resident of Sarvodaya Nagar area under the jurisdiction of Vijay Nagar police station. By the time people realised what had happened, the child had already stopped breathing, said locals. Sumit Kumar, father of the deceased, said, "The roadside drain was full of water and was overflowing. Suddenly, her foot slipped. She fell right there and died instantly."

Manvi's family and other residents of the locality gathered along National Highway-9 (NH-9) with her body in the aftermath of the accident, raising slogans against the local civic body and demanding strict action in the matter.