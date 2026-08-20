ETV Bharat / state

Three-Year-Old Dies After Injection By Alleged Quack Doctor In Chhattisgarh's Balrampur

Balrampur: A three-year-old boy died allegedly after being given an injection by an unqualified medical practitioner in Jamuatar village under the Kotwali police station area of Balrampur in Chhattisgarh.

The family alleged that the child's condition deteriorated rapidly immediately after the injection. The boy, identified as Abhis, was suffering from a normal fever. When his fever did not subside, his family members took him to Bhuleshwar Singh in Sarnadih village, who allegedly treated patients without being registered as a medical practitioner.

According to the family, the child's condition worsened soon after the alleged practitioner administered an injection. The family said they attempted to take the child elsewhere for better medical treatment, but he died while they were taking him home.

Kotwali police station in-charge Bhapendra Sahu said, "The family took the child to the alleged practitioner after his health deteriorated. After examining him, the practitioner administered an injection, following which the child's condition worsened. The family alleges that the child died while they were taking him home.”