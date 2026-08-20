Three-Year-Old Dies After Injection By Alleged Quack Doctor In Chhattisgarh's Balrampur
The family alleged that the child's condition deteriorated rapidly immediately after the injection
Published : August 20, 2026 at 11:33 PM IST|
Updated : August 20, 2026 at 11:47 PM IST
Balrampur: A three-year-old boy died allegedly after being given an injection by an unqualified medical practitioner in Jamuatar village under the Kotwali police station area of Balrampur in Chhattisgarh.
The family alleged that the child's condition deteriorated rapidly immediately after the injection. The boy, identified as Abhis, was suffering from a normal fever. When his fever did not subside, his family members took him to Bhuleshwar Singh in Sarnadih village, who allegedly treated patients without being registered as a medical practitioner.
According to the family, the child's condition worsened soon after the alleged practitioner administered an injection. The family said they attempted to take the child elsewhere for better medical treatment, but he died while they were taking him home.
Kotwali police station in-charge Bhapendra Sahu said, "The family took the child to the alleged practitioner after his health deteriorated. After examining him, the practitioner administered an injection, following which the child's condition worsened. The family alleges that the child died while they were taking him home.”
Police have registered a report and started an investigation. A post-mortem examination is being conducted, and further action will be taken based on the findings of the post-mortem report and other evidence, the officer said.
Villagers have questioned why people allegedly providing medical treatment without the required qualifications continue to operate and why monitoring mechanisms against such practitioners are inadequate. The child's family and villagers have demanded strict action against anyone found responsible for the boy's death.
Other Cases Involving Alleged Unqualified Practitioners
Several other incidents involving alleged treatment by unqualified practitioners have been reported in Chhattisgarh in recent years, including three women, one pregnant woman, and a teenage boy, where families accused the medical staff of negligence.
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