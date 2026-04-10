Three-Year-Old Boy Falls into 70-Foot-Deep Borewell In Ujjain; Massive Rescue Operation Underway
Oxygen is being pumped into the borewell shaft through a pipe, and an SDRF team has reached the spot with rescue equipment.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 2:51 AM IST
Ujjain: A three-year-old boy fell into an open borewell while playing in a field in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Thursday evening, and a rescue operation is underway, police said.
The incident took place at around 8 pm in Jhalaria village under Badnagar tehsil. The child, identified as Bhagirath, is the son of Praveen Devasi, a shepherd who had arrived in the area with his family three days ago from Rajasthan's Pali.
The family was grazing sheep in the area, which is 10 km from Badnagar and around 75 km from Ujjain city. On receiving information, Badnagar Station House Officer Ashok Patidar reached the spot with a team.
TI Ashok Patidar said, “A group of people from Pali in Rajasthan arrived in Jhalariya (Badnagar) with a horde of sheep. On Friday, members of the group were grazing their sheep in Jhalariya when three-year-old Bhagirath accidentally fell into an open borewell at a field.”
Oxygen is being pumped into the borewell shaft through a pipe, the official said, adding that a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has reached the spot with the necessary rescue equipment.
Officials said all administrative resources are being utilised to ensure the child's safe extraction. Rescue teams are maintaining constant visual surveillance through the camera, and the excavation is proceeding at a rapid pace.
Hundreds of villagers from Jhalariya and neighbouring areas have gathered at the spot, offering assistance to the rescue teams as the operation continues through the night.
Collector Roshan Singh and SP Pradeep Sharma rushed to the spot. According to Singh, 30 feet of excavation work had been completed by 10:30 pm. A team from the Health Department is also on standby to provide oxygen to the child. A camera has been lowered into the borewell to help locate the child.