ETV Bharat / state

Three-Year-Old Boy Falls into 70-Foot-Deep Borewell In Ujjain; Massive Rescue Operation Underway

Ujjain: A three-year-old boy fell into an open borewell while playing in a field in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Thursday evening, and a rescue operation is underway, police said.

The incident took place at around 8 pm in Jhalaria village under Badnagar tehsil. The child, identified as Bhagirath, is the son of Praveen Devasi, a shepherd who had arrived in the area with his family three days ago from Rajasthan's Pali.

The family was grazing sheep in the area, which is 10 km from Badnagar and around 75 km from Ujjain city. On receiving information, Badnagar Station House Officer Ashok Patidar reached the spot with a team.

TI Ashok Patidar said, “A group of people from Pali in Rajasthan arrived in Jhalariya (Badnagar) with a horde of sheep. On Friday, members of the group were grazing their sheep in Jhalariya when three-year-old Bhagirath accidentally fell into an open borewell at a field.”