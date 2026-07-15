Three-Year-Old Boy Dies After Choking On Peanut In Kerala's Malappuram
The peanut accidentally got stuck in his trachea while eating a mixture at home on Monday.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST
Malappuram: A three-year-old boy died after a peanut got stuck in his throat while eating 'mixture', a popular food item containing various fried ingredients, in Malappuram district in Kerala.
Muhammed Rizan, son of Muneer, an original resident of Kunnumpuram, Kondotty, died after the peanut accidentally got stuck in his trachea while eating a 'mixture' at home.
Due to this, the child experienced severe difficulty in breathing and became unconscious. The panicked family immediately informed the neighbours.
The child was immediately taken to a private hospital in Kunnumpuram, but he had already died by then.
The burial was held at the Kunnumpuram Juma Masjid after post-mortem in a government hospital.
The incident serves as a reminder to supervise young children during snack time. According to experts, children under the age of four are particularly susceptible to choking due to their smaller airways and developing swallowing abilities/
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