ETV Bharat / state

Three-Year-Old Boy Dies After Choking On Peanut In Kerala's Malappuram

The boy died before reaching the hospital ( Representative Image )

Malappuram: A three-year-old boy died after a peanut got stuck in his throat while eating 'mixture', a popular food item containing various fried ingredients, in Malappuram district in Kerala.

Muhammed Rizan, son of Muneer, an original resident of Kunnumpuram, Kondotty, died after the peanut accidentally got stuck in his trachea while eating a 'mixture' at home.

Due to this, the child experienced severe difficulty in breathing and became unconscious. The panicked family immediately informed the neighbours.