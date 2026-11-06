ETV Bharat / state

Three-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Stepfather In Kerala's Perumbavoor

Ernakulam: A three-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death by his stepfather in Perumbavoor, Kerala. Police arrested the accused, identified as Maheshwar Chudia (27), a native of Borbil in Assam.

The accused was living with his family in a rented house in the Chelamattom Vallam area. Initially, he told hospital authorities and the police that the child had sustained fatal injuries after falling from the first floor of the building. However, a detailed investigation revealed that the boy had died after a brutal assault.

Police found multiple injury marks across the child's body, including severe injuries to his cheeks and forehead. The investigation showed that the accused had assaulted the child and repeatedly banged his head against a wall, leading to his death.

According to local residents, the accused initially refused to take the severely injured child to the hospital. Neighbours said the boy had not been seen outside the house throughout Wednesday. Around 6 am on Thursday, the accused was spotted carrying the child on his shoulders and heading away from the house. He reportedly told passersby that he was taking the child to the hospital.

Residents also alleged that the accused had previously subjected the child to physical abuse, including throwing him onto the floor.