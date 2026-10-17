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Three-Year-Old Beaten, Burned With Cigarettes In Chhattisgarh; Mother, Stepfather Arrested

The accused tortured him with cigarettes and also inflicted severe facial injuries, reports Ritesh Tamboli

Three-Year-Old Beaten, Burned With Cigarettes In Chhattisgarh; Police Arrest Mother, Stepfather
Representational Image | Civil Lines Police Station, Raipur, Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 17, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Raipur: Chhattisgarh Police have arrested a woman and her husband for allegedly inflicting brutal, life-threatening abuse on their three-year-old child, including breaking his arm and burning him with cigarettes in Raipur.

The mother was taken into custody on Thursday, and the stepfather was arrested Friday night. Both are scheduled to be produced in court on Saturday.

Civil Lines Station House Officer (SHO) Yaman Dewangan said the case stems from a complaint by a neighbour, who alleged that the child was being severely beaten at home. “When a woman in the neighbourhood tried to intervene to ask the parents, the couple scolded her,” he said.

Dewangan, the investigating officer, said police responded immediately to the neighbours’ complaints and rescued the child before shifting him to a local hospital for medical treatment.

During questioning, the three-year-old victim told police that his mother and stepfather regularly beat him over trivial matters.

“The child sustained severe injuries to his face and around his eyes, alongside multiple cigarette burn marks across his body and a broken arm,” the SHO said. “The stepfather had been mistreating the toddler for an extended period. The police will present both of them in court today, from where they will be sent to jail,” he added.

Legal expert Advocate Vishal Shukla said that the accused face stringent penalties under law, noting that Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act mandates strict punishment for cases involving physical abuse, mistreatment, or deliberate neglect of a minor.

“Under standard procedures, children found in distress are presented before the Child Welfare Committee, which assumes responsibility for their safety, care, and long-term rehabilitation,” he said.

Shukla said that people can report any suspected instances of child abuse or violence through a dedicated child helpline by dialling 1098.

Also Read

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  2. Kerala Police Clarify Idukki Child Assault Row; Juvenile Relative Involved, No Complaint Filed

TAGGED:

3 YEAR OLD BURNED WITH CIGARETTES
RAIPUR POLICE
CHHATTISGARH CHILD BRUTALITY
MOTHER ARRESTED FOR CHILD ABUSE

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