ETV Bharat / state

Three-Year-Old Beaten, Burned With Cigarettes In Chhattisgarh; Mother, Stepfather Arrested

Representational Image | Civil Lines Police Station, Raipur, Chhattisgarh ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Police have arrested a woman and her husband for allegedly inflicting brutal, life-threatening abuse on their three-year-old child, including breaking his arm and burning him with cigarettes in Raipur.

The mother was taken into custody on Thursday, and the stepfather was arrested Friday night. Both are scheduled to be produced in court on Saturday.

Civil Lines Station House Officer (SHO) Yaman Dewangan said the case stems from a complaint by a neighbour, who alleged that the child was being severely beaten at home. “When a woman in the neighbourhood tried to intervene to ask the parents, the couple scolded her,” he said. Dewangan, the investigating officer, said police responded immediately to the neighbours’ complaints and rescued the child before shifting him to a local hospital for medical treatment. During questioning, the three-year-old victim told police that his mother and stepfather regularly beat him over trivial matters.