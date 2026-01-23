Three WWII Aircraft Wreckage Discovered In Arunachal Pradesh And Assam By Researcher Tapir Darang
The findings have opened new perspectives on the region’s wartime aviation history, says Darang
Published : January 23, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
By Pranab Kumar Das
Tezpur: During the Second World War, many military aircrafts crashed in the remote hills of Upper Assam and present-day Arunachal Pradesh. Tracing these forgotten remnants of history, Tapir Darang of Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, has been collecting information and physical evidence related to these wartime aircraft Wreckage.
World War II aircraft researcher Tapir Darang, during a recent conversation, revealed the recovery and documentation of the wreckage of three Allied aircraft from the World War II era — two from the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh and one from the Dibrugarh district of Assam. His findings have opened new perspectives on the region's wartime aviation history.
Darang stated that the primary objective of the expedition was to locate aircraft that had gone down along the World War II "Hump" air route and in nearby combat zones.
"This time, we went specifically in search of World War-II aircraft, and during the expedition, we were able to recover evidence of three planes," Darang said.
According to him, the wreckage of two aircraft was located near Ranglom village, about 35 kilometres from Changlang town, close to the India–Myanmar border. Due to poor road connectivity, the team had to hire a four-wheel-drive vehicle to reach the difficult terrain.
"Ranglom is a very beautiful village, but even now the road is not suitable for regular vehicles. After considerable hardship, we finally reached the site," he said.
Among the recovered wreckage, one aircraft has been identified as a C-46 cargo aircraft, which was extensively used by the Allied forces during World War- II.
The second aircraft, however, could not be fully identified, as its parts were scattered, and it is believed that some parts of the wreckage were washed away by a river.
Darang also highlighted the crucial role played by local oral history in the investigation. Referring to accounts shared by villagers, he said: "We spoke with elderly villagers. One elderly man told us that he had not personally witnessed the incident, but his father had said that two Allied aircraft were flying in from the Patkai direction. At that time, two Japanese fighter planes attacked them, and after an aerial combat, both Allied aircraft crashed."
Regarding the C-46 aircraft found at Ranglom, local villagers also spoke of fatalities among the crew. "The elders told us that three people were killed in that crash," Darang said.
The wreckage of the third aircraft was recovered from Sapekhati in Dibrugarh district of Assam. This aircraft is also believed to be a C-46, which crashed in 1945 while approaching the Chabua airfield. During World War II, Chabua was one of the most important Allied air bases.
"The aircraft was flying in from the Kunming region and met with an accident while approaching Chabua. By then, it had become dark, and visibility had reduced. At that time, Sapekhati was covered with dense forest and wetlands, and the aircraft crashed there and disappeared," Darang explained.
Remarkably, the crash site remained hidden for several decades. Darang said that the aircraft now lies beneath a pond belonging to a local resident.
"A man named Kumud Sharma discovered that the aircraft is actually inside his pond. The pond is about 6–7 feet deep, but the aircraft lies 15–20 feet below, because this area was once a larger water body," he said.
He further mentioned that changes in land use over time—such as filling up wetlands, changes in water flow, and drying up of streams and rivers—had kept the wreckage concealed for many years.
Emphasising the historical importance of these discoveries, Darang appealed for the preservation of the wreckage. "These crash sites are part of our forgotten history. They should be properly preserved. In the future, these places can become important historical landmarks," he said.
These discoveries have given fresh momentum to the efforts of independent researchers and historians working to document World War II aerial warfare and supply routes in Northeast India. The region played a vital role in the Allied operations in the China–Burma–India (CBI) Theatre.
Meanwhile, based on information published by Sookerating, a World War II–era document cited by Clayton Kuhles, Founder and President of MIA Recoveries Inc., in a written sheds light on the final moments of a United States Army Air Forces C-46 aircraft that went missing while flying the "Hump" air route on 6 February 1945.
The C-46 aircraft (serial number 6983) took off from Kunming, China, and was last seen near what is now the Chabua airfield in Assam. The aircraft was flying on a single engine. Despite receiving radio guidance, the crew failed to locate the airfield. After sighting the Dinjan airfield, they attempted to turn back towards Sookerating. In the final radio message, the aircraft reported flying at an altitude of 5,000 feet.
On 16 March 1945, the wreckage of the aircraft was recovered from a remote mountainous area. All four crew members lost their lives in the crash — Pilot 1st Lt. Bernard A. Byers, Co-pilot 1st Lt. Joseph F. Huba, Radio Operator Sgt. W. P. Boly, and Assistant Radio Operator Pvt. Hugh D. Cummings, Clayton mentioned in his note.
This tragic incident once again highlights the extreme dangers of the World War II “Hump” airlift, where unpredictable weather, mechanical failures, and rugged mountainous terrain claimed the lives of hundreds of aircraft and thousands of personnel.
