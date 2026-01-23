ETV Bharat / state

Three WWII Aircraft Wreckage Discovered In Arunachal Pradesh And Assam By Researcher Tapir Darang

A wrekage of WWII aircraft which was found in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam ( ETV Bharat )

By Pranab Kumar Das

Tezpur: During the Second World War, many military aircrafts crashed in the remote hills of Upper Assam and present-day Arunachal Pradesh. Tracing these forgotten remnants of history, Tapir Darang of Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh, has been collecting information and physical evidence related to these wartime aircraft Wreckage.

World War II aircraft researcher Tapir Darang, during a recent conversation, revealed the recovery and documentation of the wreckage of three Allied aircraft from the World War II era — two from the Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh and one from the Dibrugarh district of Assam. His findings have opened new perspectives on the region's wartime aviation history.

Tapir Darang (ETV Bharat)

Darang stated that the primary objective of the expedition was to locate aircraft that had gone down along the World War II "Hump" air route and in nearby combat zones.

"This time, we went specifically in search of World War-II aircraft, and during the expedition, we were able to recover evidence of three planes," Darang said.

According to him, the wreckage of two aircraft was located near Ranglom village, about 35 kilometres from Changlang town, close to the India–Myanmar border. Due to poor road connectivity, the team had to hire a four-wheel-drive vehicle to reach the difficult terrain.

A wrekage of WWII aircraft which was found in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam (ETV Bharat)

"Ranglom is a very beautiful village, but even now the road is not suitable for regular vehicles. After considerable hardship, we finally reached the site," he said.

Among the recovered wreckage, one aircraft has been identified as a C-46 cargo aircraft, which was extensively used by the Allied forces during World War- II.

The second aircraft, however, could not be fully identified, as its parts were scattered, and it is believed that some parts of the wreckage were washed away by a river.