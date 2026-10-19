ETV Bharat / state

Three Workers Injured As Late Night Blaze Guts Factory In Rajasthan's Pali

It is understood that the fire broke out in the Fourth Phase of the city’s Industrial Area, causing widespread panic. The blaze, which began around 11:30 PM at the Sarda Bio Polymers factory, intensified rapidly. Towering flames and thick plumes of smoke were visible from a great distance.

Workers were present for the night shift when the incident occurred; a chaotic scramble ensued as they rushed to escape the inferno.

According to Pali SDM Vimalendra Singh Ranawat, about 17 workers were on the night shift at the time of the incident. Singh said that it is suspected that a short circuit in a lift—located in the area where the workers were stationed—triggered the fire, which then spread rapidly to surrounding sections. However, the exact cause has not yet been officially confirmed.

The sudden spread of the fire left the workers with no time to react; the factory was filled with cries for help as they scrambled to escape. Eyewitnesses reported seeing some workers emerge with their clothing on fire. The intensity of the blaze created an atmosphere of panic in the surrounding area.

Upon receiving news of the fire, fire crews from Pali arrived at the scene and began efforts to extinguish it. Due to the rapid spread and high intensity of the blaze, additional fire tenders were required. Consequently, fire brigades were summoned from surrounding areas, including Sumerpur, Sojat, Rani, and Falna.

Firefighters faced significant challenges due to a narrow entrance to the factory and heavy smoke inside. To facilitate relief operations, a wall of the factory was breached to create an access point. Firefighters were then able to enter the premises to combat the blaze and carry out relief work. Over the course of an operation that lasted about four and a half hours, eight fire tenders made approximately 55 trips.

A major disaster could have occurred had the fire reached the gas cylinders stored within the factory premises. Fortunately, the fire did not reach them; had it spread to the cylinders, the incident could have been far more catastrophic.

A tractor-trolley parked on the factory premises was also consumed by the flames. The extent of the damage to the factory’s machinery, raw materials, and other goods has yet to be assessed. Given the severity of the fire, questions are being raised regarding safety protocols in the industrial area and the adequacy of fire-fighting arrangements within the factory.