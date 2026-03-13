ETV Bharat / state

Three Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas While Cleaning Sludge Tank In Rajasthan Factory

Balotra: Three workers died in a tragic incident on Friday while cleaning a sludge tank at a textile factory in the industrial area of Balotra district in Rajasthan. The workers reportedly fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gas inside the tank and were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

According to officials, the incident occurred when the workers were cleaning the sludge tank at the factory. During the process, all three suddenly collapsed after being exposed to poisonous fumes. Co-workers immediately pulled them out of the tank and informed the factory owner. The workers were then taken by ambulance to Nahata Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashok Kumar said the incident took place on Friday afternoon at a textile factory in the city’s industrial area. “Three workers were cleaning a sludge tank when they suddenly fainted and fell unconscious. They were immediately taken to the hospital, but doctors declared them dead,” he said.

The deceased workers have been identified as Gumanaram (30), Shravan (25), and Vishambhar (54).