ETV Bharat / state

Three Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas Inside Septic Tank At Delhi Factory

New Delhi: Three workers died after allegedly inhaling toxic gas inside a septic tank at a factory in Outer Delhi's Mundka Industrial Area on Friday, officials said. The deceased have been identified as Arun (38), Sandeep (32) and Chand (42), all residents of Sultanpuri.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a distress call was received at 12.03 pm reporting that several people were trapped inside a septic tank at a factory in Mundka Industrial Area.

Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. However, rescue operations were affected by heavy traffic congestion. In view of the situation, another fire engine was diverted through Tikri Road to reach the factory.

Preliminary information suggests that the three workers had entered the septic tank when they were overcome by toxic gas and lost consciousness.