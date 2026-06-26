Three Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas Inside Septic Tank At Delhi Factory
A toxic gas leak inside a septic tank at a factory in Delhi's Mundka Industrial Area claimed three workers' lives, prompting an investigation.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Three workers died after allegedly inhaling toxic gas inside a septic tank at a factory in Outer Delhi's Mundka Industrial Area on Friday, officials said. The deceased have been identified as Arun (38), Sandeep (32) and Chand (42), all residents of Sultanpuri.
According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a distress call was received at 12.03 pm reporting that several people were trapped inside a septic tank at a factory in Mundka Industrial Area.
Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. However, rescue operations were affected by heavy traffic congestion. In view of the situation, another fire engine was diverted through Tikri Road to reach the factory.
Preliminary information suggests that the three workers had entered the septic tank when they were overcome by toxic gas and lost consciousness.
Firefighters pulled the workers out during the rescue operation, but all three had died by then.
Following the incident, administrative officials were also called to the spot. At around 1.30 pm, the Delhi Fire Services sought the presence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), following which the Mundka SDM was informed through the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).
Police and other concerned departments have launched an investigation into the incident. Officials are trying to ascertain whether the workers were provided with adequate safety equipment before entering the septic tank.
The incident has once again raised serious concerns over adherence to safety protocols during the cleaning and maintenance of septic tanks.
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