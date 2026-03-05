ETV Bharat / state

Three Workers Die After Falling From Under-Construction Building In Telangana

Hyderabad: Three people died and two sustained injuries after falling from the seventh floor of an under-construction building at Al Hasnat Colony in Tolichowki of Telangana's Hyderabad, police said on Thursday. According to the Tolichowki Police, two workers died on the spot, and one died during treatment.

Police said the accident occurred due to the sudden collapse of the scaffolding. Two workers, who sustained injuries after falling on bricks and sticks, were rushed by locals to the nearby hospital.

As per a preliminary investigation by the police, non-compliance with the safety measures during construction work led to the tragedy. A case has been registered by the Mehidipatnam police, who are investigating the incident.