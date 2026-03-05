Three Workers Die After Falling From Under-Construction Building In Telangana
Hyderabad: Three people died and two sustained injuries after falling from the seventh floor of an under-construction building at Al Hasnat Colony in Tolichowki of Telangana's Hyderabad, police said on Thursday. According to the Tolichowki Police, two workers died on the spot, and one died during treatment.
Police said the accident occurred due to the sudden collapse of the scaffolding. Two workers, who sustained injuries after falling on bricks and sticks, were rushed by locals to the nearby hospital.
As per a preliminary investigation by the police, non-compliance with the safety measures during construction work led to the tragedy. A case has been registered by the Mehidipatnam police, who are investigating the incident.
"Two people died on the spot, and one died while undergoing treatment. All were labourers doing centring work and accidentally fell from the fifth floor of the building. The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem examination, and the matter is under investigation," an official of the Tolichowki Police station said.
State Labour Minister Vivek spoke to concerned officials over the incident over the phone and ordered the officials to provide better treatment to the injured.
The minister has also asked for a comprehensive report with full details of the incident and on the health condition of the workers.
