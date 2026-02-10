Three Women Killed, Five Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Ditch In Dehradun
Police said the utility vehicle with eight passengers was travelling from Viadhar village to Vikasnagar, and the wounded passengers are undergoing treatment at a hospital.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST
Vikasnagar: Three women were killed and five sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a ditch near Viadhar village under Vikasnagar block of Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police said on Tuesday.
Police said the utility vehicle with eight passengers was travelling from Viadhar village to Vikasnagar. Near Viadhar, the driver lost control, and the vehicle fell into a ditch. Villagers and rescue teams pulled the injured from the ditch and rushed them to the hospital.
One woman had died on the spot, while another woman succumbed to the injury on the way to the hospital. A third woman died while being transported to an advanced medical facility. Five people are currently undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as Luso Devi (65), Geeta Devi (35) and Dhano Devi, all residents of Kalsi tehsil in Dehradun, police added.
"Luso Devi died on the spot. Geeta Devi died on the way to the hospital, and Dhano Devi died while being referred from the hospital to an advanced medical facility. The seriously injured passengers were taken to a hospital in Vikasnagar," Kalsi deputy Tehsildar Ravindra Aswal said.
Notably, three passengers died on the spot, and several others were injured when a Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation bus met with an accident near Kwanu on the Haripur-Minas motorway on February 3. The bus driver succumbed to his injuries recently, taking the death toll to four.
Also Read