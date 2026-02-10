ETV Bharat / state

Three Women Killed, Five Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Ditch In Dehradun

Police said the utility vehicle with eight passengers was travelling from Viadhar village to Vikasnagar, and the wounded passengers are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Locals at the spot where the vehcile fell into the ditch.
Locals at the spot where the vehcile fell into the ditch. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 10, 2026 at 4:56 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Vikasnagar: Three women were killed and five sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a ditch near Viadhar village under Vikasnagar block of Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the utility vehicle with eight passengers was travelling from Viadhar village to Vikasnagar. Near Viadhar, the driver lost control, and the vehicle fell into a ditch. Villagers and rescue teams pulled the injured from the ditch and rushed them to the hospital.

One woman had died on the spot, while another woman succumbed to the injury on the way to the hospital. A third woman died while being transported to an advanced medical facility. Five people are currently undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as Luso Devi (65), Geeta Devi (35) and Dhano Devi, all residents of Kalsi tehsil in Dehradun, police added.

"Luso Devi died on the spot. Geeta Devi died on the way to the hospital, and Dhano Devi died while being referred from the hospital to an advanced medical facility. The seriously injured passengers were taken to a hospital in Vikasnagar," Kalsi deputy Tehsildar Ravindra Aswal said.

Notably, three passengers died on the spot, and several others were injured when a Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation bus met with an accident near Kwanu on the Haripur-Minas motorway on February 3. The bus driver succumbed to his injuries recently, taking the death toll to four.

Also Read

  1. Drunk School Bus Driver Rams Vehicle Into Tractor In Telangana; Toddler Among 2 Killed, 8 Injured
  2. Four Killed in Two Separate Road Accidents in Rajasthan; One More Dies in Chittorgarh Crash

TAGGED:

KALSI TEHSIL
ROAD SAFETY
UTILITY VEHICLE
DEHRADUN POLICE
3 KILLED IN DEHRADUN MISHAP

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.