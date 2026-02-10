ETV Bharat / state

Three Women Killed, Five Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Ditch In Dehradun

Vikasnagar: Three women were killed and five sustained injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a ditch near Viadhar village under Vikasnagar block of Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the utility vehicle with eight passengers was travelling from Viadhar village to Vikasnagar. Near Viadhar, the driver lost control, and the vehicle fell into a ditch. Villagers and rescue teams pulled the injured from the ditch and rushed them to the hospital.

One woman had died on the spot, while another woman succumbed to the injury on the way to the hospital. A third woman died while being transported to an advanced medical facility. Five people are currently undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as Luso Devi (65), Geeta Devi (35) and Dhano Devi, all residents of Kalsi tehsil in Dehradun, police added.