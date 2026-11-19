ETV Bharat / state

Three Women Arrested For Trafficking Newborns In Raipur, Sold Babies For Rs 5-10 Lakh

Three women were arrested in newborn trafficking case ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: Three women were arrested in Raipur in Chhattisgarh for allegedly running an inter-state newborn trafficking racket that sold babies for Rs 5 to 10 lakh, police said.

The case came to light after a woman from Odisha's Sundargarh and her child were found confined at a house arranged by an accused in Raipur. She alleged that the accused lured her to Raipur on the pretext of providing free delivery and then attempted to sell her newborn. Based on her complaint a case was registered and investigations launched, police said.

The accused have been identified as Kritika Sahu, Ahilya Namdev and Geetika Nag. While Kritika and Ahilya hail from Amapara and Gudhiyari areas in Raipur, Geetika is a resident of Bhilai. Robinson Guria, DCP (Western Zone), said the victim was found with her newborn within the Azad Chowk police station area. She was immediately rescued and shifted to a Sakhi Centre for protection. According to her complaint, following her delivery on November 4, she and the newborn were kept at the house of a person named Ahilya Namdev by one of the accused, Kritika Sahu. She alleged that the accused were preparing to sell her newborn.