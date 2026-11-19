Three Women Arrested For Trafficking Newborns In Raipur, Sold Babies For Rs 5-10 Lakh
Investigations revealed that the newborn trafficking racket operated in Raipur, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
Published : November 19, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST
Raipur: Three women were arrested in Raipur in Chhattisgarh for allegedly running an inter-state newborn trafficking racket that sold babies for Rs 5 to 10 lakh, police said.
The case came to light after a woman from Odisha's Sundargarh and her child were found confined at a house arranged by an accused in Raipur. She alleged that the accused lured her to Raipur on the pretext of providing free delivery and then attempted to sell her newborn. Based on her complaint a case was registered and investigations launched, police said.
The accused have been identified as Kritika Sahu, Ahilya Namdev and Geetika Nag. While Kritika and Ahilya hail from Amapara and Gudhiyari areas in Raipur, Geetika is a resident of Bhilai.
Robinson Guria, DCP (Western Zone), said the victim was found with her newborn within the Azad Chowk police station area. She was immediately rescued and shifted to a Sakhi Centre for protection.
According to her complaint, following her delivery on November 4, she and the newborn were kept at the house of a person named Ahilya Namdev by one of the accused, Kritika Sahu. She alleged that the accused were preparing to sell her newborn.
The DCP further explained that, based on preliminary questioning and digital evidence, it was revealed that the three women had long been involved in trafficking newborns. Their operations were not limited to Chhattisgarh but they maintained a network extending across Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Chennai, where they would send the children.
Based on the woman's complaint, a case was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Azad Chowk police station on November 17. Further action will be taken as more evidence is gathered.
The newborns were reportedly sold for Rs 5 to 10 lakh and several people are suspected to be involved in the racket, police said. Action will also be taken against hospitals from which these birth certificates were generated, they added.
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