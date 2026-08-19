ETV Bharat / state

Three Wanted Criminals Deported From Malaysia: Punjab Police

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has secured the deportation of three wanted criminals from Malaysia with the assistance of central agencies. The three deportees are wanted in multiple cases involving murder and extortion, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"Punjab Police achieves a breakthrough against transnational organised crime as #OFTEC (Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell) of the Counter Intelligence Wing, with the assistance of Central Agencies, secures the deportation of three wanted operatives linked to the Davinder Bambiha Gang from #Malaysia," the DGP said in a post on X.