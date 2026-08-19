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Three Wanted Criminals Deported From Malaysia: Punjab Police

The three deportees are wanted in multiple cases involving murder and extortion, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 19, 2026 at 9:57 AM IST

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Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has secured the deportation of three wanted criminals from Malaysia with the assistance of central agencies. The three deportees are wanted in multiple cases involving murder and extortion, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

"Punjab Police achieves a breakthrough against transnational organised crime as #OFTEC (Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell) of the Counter Intelligence Wing, with the assistance of Central Agencies, secures the deportation of three wanted operatives linked to the Davinder Bambiha Gang from #Malaysia," the DGP said in a post on X.

"Jaspreet Singh @ Jas Behbal, Ajay Singh & Pawandeep Singh have been arrested at IGI Airport, New Delhi, upon arrival and are being brought to Punjab for further investigation," he further said. The DGP said Punjab Police remains committed to dismantling transnational organised crime networks.

Punjab Police had set up an Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ashish Choudhary, to expedite the extradition of foreign-based gangsters.

Also Read:

  1. Canada Deported Record 3,323 Indians In First Half Of 2026, Data Shows
  2. Vishakha Rathod Accused In Rs 88 Crore Financial Fraud Deported From UAE

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PUNJAB POLICE
CRIMINALS DEPORTED FROM MALAYSIA

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