Three Wanted Criminals Deported From Malaysia: Punjab Police
The three deportees are wanted in multiple cases involving murder and extortion, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 9:57 AM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Wednesday said it has secured the deportation of three wanted criminals from Malaysia with the assistance of central agencies. The three deportees are wanted in multiple cases involving murder and extortion, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.
"Punjab Police achieves a breakthrough against transnational organised crime as #OFTEC (Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell) of the Counter Intelligence Wing, with the assistance of Central Agencies, secures the deportation of three wanted operatives linked to the Davinder Bambiha Gang from #Malaysia," the DGP said in a post on X.
𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐣𝐚𝐛 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐚𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐚𝐬 #𝐎𝐅𝐓𝐄𝐂 (𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐠𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥) 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞…— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) August 19, 2026
"Jaspreet Singh @ Jas Behbal, Ajay Singh & Pawandeep Singh have been arrested at IGI Airport, New Delhi, upon arrival and are being brought to Punjab for further investigation," he further said. The DGP said Punjab Police remains committed to dismantling transnational organised crime networks.
Punjab Police had set up an Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), headed by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ashish Choudhary, to expedite the extradition of foreign-based gangsters.
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