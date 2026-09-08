ETV Bharat / state

Three Wagons Of Goods Train Derail At Gorakhpur Junction

The wagons of the goods train after derailment. ( ETV Bharat )

Gorakhpur: Three wagons of a goods train derailed at Gorakhpur junction in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 2 am in the western yard of Line No 8 at the junction when the freight train was transporting sacks of cement from Madhya Pradesh to Narayanpur Anant railway station in Bihar.

A railway team rushed to the spot to initiate the process of detaching the derailed wagons so that the rest of the train could proceed safely.

Following a sustained effort, the derailed wagons were removed at 9.10 am, allowing the train to resume its journey. Railway authorities also conducted an inspection and technical assessments at the spot.