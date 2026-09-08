Three Wagons Of Goods Train Derail At Gorakhpur Junction
The freight train was transporting sacks of cement from Madhya Pradesh to Narayanpur Anant railway station in Bihar and resumed its journey after seven hours.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Gorakhpur: Three wagons of a goods train derailed at Gorakhpur junction in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident took place around 2 am in the western yard of Line No 8 at the junction when the freight train was transporting sacks of cement from Madhya Pradesh to Narayanpur Anant railway station in Bihar.
A railway team rushed to the spot to initiate the process of detaching the derailed wagons so that the rest of the train could proceed safely.
Following a sustained effort, the derailed wagons were removed at 9.10 am, allowing the train to resume its journey. Railway authorities also conducted an inspection and technical assessments at the spot.
The divisional railway manager (DRM) also visited the spot on Tuesday morning, inspected the area, and gathered details about the incident from officials.
The exact cause of the derailment has not yet been determined, and the railway administration is investigating the matter. No casualties have been reported.
Sumit Kumar, chief public relations officer (CPRO) of North Eastern Railway, said a railway team is working to ascertain the cause of the incident.
"The exact reason for the derailment will only become clear after a technical investigation. For the time being, rail traffic has not been affected," he added.
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