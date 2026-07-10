ETV Bharat / state

Three Trekkers Rescued After Getting Stranded In Odisha’s Malyagiri Hills

Angul: Three youths who were stranded while trekking in the Malyagiri hills in Odisha’s Angul district were rescued safely by the fire services after a nearly 22-hour rescue operation, officials said. According to officials, a group of 13 youths from Keonjhar, Barbil and Champau had gone trekking on the Malyagiri hills on Wednesday.

Six members of the group returned after climbing part of the hill, while the remaining seven continued the trek. Four of them returned safely later in the evening, but the remaining three lost their way and became stranded in the hilly terrain.

The stranded youths managed to contact their friends over the phone and informed them about their location. Following an alert to the emergency helpline (112) on Thursday morning, a team from Pallahara Fire Service immediately launched a rescue operation.