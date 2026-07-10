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Three Trekkers Rescued After Getting Stranded In Odisha’s Malyagiri Hills

The three youths were rescued from a 25-foot-deep gorge after an overnight search and rescue operation by the fire services, reports Sangram Ranjan Nath.

Three Trekkers Rescued After Getting Stranded In Odisha’s Maligiri Hills
Trekkers rescued after getting Stranded In Odisha’s Malyagiri (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 10, 2026 at 3:02 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Angul: Three youths who were stranded while trekking in the Malyagiri hills in Odisha’s Angul district were rescued safely by the fire services after a nearly 22-hour rescue operation, officials said. According to officials, a group of 13 youths from Keonjhar, Barbil and Champau had gone trekking on the Malyagiri hills on Wednesday.

Six members of the group returned after climbing part of the hill, while the remaining seven continued the trek. Four of them returned safely later in the evening, but the remaining three lost their way and became stranded in the hilly terrain.

The stranded youths managed to contact their friends over the phone and informed them about their location. Following an alert to the emergency helpline (112) on Thursday morning, a team from Pallahara Fire Service immediately launched a rescue operation.

The three trekkers were found trapped in a 25-foot-deep gorge about seven kilometres uphill. After an extensive search operation, the fire personnel rescued them and brought them down safely.

The fire officials said the Pallahara police were also present during the rescue operation on the hill. A fire service official said the rescue team successfully traced the stranded youths after a prolonged search. They further confirmed that all three trekkers were rescued safely.

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TAGGED:

ANGUL TREKKING RESCUE
ODISHA FIRE SERVICES
PALLAHARA RESCUE OPERATION
ODISHA TREKKING
MALIGIRI HILLS TREKKING

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