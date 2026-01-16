ETV Bharat / state

Two Tourists Drown At Sela Pass Lake In Arunachal Pradesh, One Rescued Alive

Tezpur: A tragic incident came to light at Sela Pass Lake in Tawang district of West Arunachal Pradesh, where two tourists from Kerala drowned, while one was rescued alive.

According to official information received from the Jang Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), the incident occurred around 2:30 pm on Friday when three tourists accidentally fell into Sela Lake. Rescue and search operations were launched immediately after the incident.

The ADC of Jang Revenue Circle, Hakraso Kari, told ETV Bharat over the phone that a group of seven tourists from Kerala had gone near the lake to enjoy the scenic surroundings when the mishap took place. The district administration received information about the incident at around 3:15 pm, following which rescue operations were promptly initiated. The ADC personally rushed to the spot.

He said that one tourist, Krishna Das, was rescued alive, while two others drowned. The body of one deceased tourist was recovered and identified through the Inner Line Permit (ILP) as Bilo Prakash. However, the body of the other tourist, identified in the ILP as Madhav M, has not yet been recovered. Due to nightfall, the rescue operation was temporarily suspended.

The ADC further stated that personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) had earlier restricted access to the lake and that warning signboards declaring the area prohibited had been installed by the administration. Despite these restrictions, the tourists entered the prohibited zone.