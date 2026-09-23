Three Top Maoist Commanders With Over 80 Serious Criminal Cases Lay Down Arms In Bankura
Operating under aliases, the trio had long been active across Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, and Paschim Medinipur as well as the neighbouring Jharkhand, reports Nirbhik Chowdhury.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
Bankura: Three top commanders of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation laid down their arms on Wednesday in West Bengal's Bankura and returned to the mainstream under the state government's surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy.
Jaba Mahato, Nayantara Sahu, and Ramprasad Mandi formally surrendered before the Western Zone ADG Anand Kumar and handed over three modern firearms, including an AK-47, to the police.
Mandi, alias Sachin, said, "There is no longer any need for the cause for which we had taken up arms. We could not find any remaining issue to justify carrying arms. The current government is undertaking significant developmental work, although much remains to be done."
Operating under aliases, they had long been active across the Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, and Paschim Medinipur districts of Bengal, as well as the Purba Singhbhum region of neighbouring Jharkhand.
Police records list over 80 serious criminal cases against the trio, including charges of murder and violations of the Arms Act and the Explosives Act.
"Three top Maoist leaders have surrendered under the West Bengal government's Surrender-cum-Rehabilitation Policy. There are over 80 registered against them. Three types of firearms, including an AK-47, were recovered from their possession. Further action will be taken against them in accordance with government regulations," Kumar said.
The arrest of a Maoist leader by Jharkhand police on August 4 dealt a significant blow to the Maoist network active in the region. Before 2011, the vast region of Jangalmahal was gripped by a reign of terror orchestrated by masked insurgents. Locals lived in fear, and the area witnessed a spree of violence and bloodshed.
Maoist activities across the vast region posed a massive challenge to the administration at the time. State police and Central forces launched successive operations across Jangalmahal to suppress the Maoist insurgency. While these operations curbed their activities temporarily, the movement could not be completely eradicated.
However, following the change of government in 2011, the rehabilitation policy and proactive police measures encouraged many Maoist cadres to lay down their arms and return to normal life.
"Recently, a special operation based on intelligence regarding Maoist hideouts led by Bankura Superintendent of Police PVG Satish resulted in the recovery of a large cache of weapons from deep within the forest. The surrender of these three top leaders today is the culmination of that series of successful operations," Kumar said.
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