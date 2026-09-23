ETV Bharat / state

Three Top Maoist Commanders With Over 80 Serious Criminal Cases Lay Down Arms In Bankura

The Maoits at the Bankura district police headquarters following their surrender on Wednesday. ( ETV Bharat )

Bankura: Three top commanders of the banned CPI (Maoist) organisation laid down their arms on Wednesday in West Bengal's Bankura and returned to the mainstream under the state government's surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy.

Jaba Mahato, Nayantara Sahu, and Ramprasad Mandi formally surrendered before the Western Zone ADG Anand Kumar and handed over three modern firearms, including an AK-47, to the police.

Mandi, alias Sachin, said, "There is no longer any need for the cause for which we had taken up arms. We could not find any remaining issue to justify carrying arms. The current government is undertaking significant developmental work, although much remains to be done."

Operating under aliases, they had long been active across the Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia, and Paschim Medinipur districts of Bengal, as well as the Purba Singhbhum region of neighbouring Jharkhand.

Police records list over 80 serious criminal cases against the trio, including charges of murder and violations of the Arms Act and the Explosives Act.