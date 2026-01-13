Three-Time Kerala CPI(M) Legislator Aisha Potty Joins Congress
Published : January 13, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a blow to the ruling CPI(M) ahead of the Assembly elections, veteran leader and three-time Kottarakkara MLA Aisha Potty has officially joined Congress. The dramatic crossover took place at the venue of a day-night protest by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in front of the Lok Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.
Opposition leader VD Satheesan and KPCC president Sunny Joseph formally welcomed her into the fold. In a symbolic gesture, Joseph handed over the primary membership of the party to Potty and draped the traditional Congress shawl around her. She is reportedly set to be the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for the Kottarakkara constituency, a seat she held for 15 consecutive years under the 'hammer-sickle-and-star' banner.
Addressing the media following her induction, a visibly emotional Potty revealed that she had been facing significant hardships within the CPI(M). "It is deeply painful when the movement you helped build begins to distress you," she added. Citing a lack of support and internal friction, she emphasised that her commitment remains with the people of Kottarakkara, who supported her regardless of political affiliations.
In a scathing remark directed at her former party's functioning, she noted that during her tenure as MLA, she never relied on "PR work" or staged image-building exercises. Anticipating the backlash from the Left, she added, "I am prepared to be called a 'class traitor' (vargavanchaka) by those I left behind, but my priority is to continue working for the common man."
Potty rose to political stardom in 2006 when she earned the moniker 'Padakkuthira' (warhorse) after defeating the legendary R Balakrishna Pillai in his home turf of Kottarakkara. Pillai had held the seat almost uninterrupted since 1977, and her victory was considered one of the biggest upsets in Kerala's political history. She successfully defended the seat in 2011 and 2016, completing a hat-trick of victories.
However, signs of a rift appeared during the first Pinarayi Vijayan-led government when she was reportedly overlooked for ministerial or Speaker posts despite her seniority. The relationship soured in 2021 when she was denied a seat to accommodate KN Balagopal. Though the party initially attributed her exclusion from various committees to "health reasons," political observers maintained it was a result of her growing dissent against the leadership.
The transition began to materialise in July 2025 when she shared a stage with Congress leaders Kodikunnil Suresh and Chandy Oommen during an Oommen Chandy memorial event. While she claimed then that her presence was out of respect for the late chief minister, her refusal to renew her CPI(M) membership later that year confirmed her exit.
With her formal entry into Congress, the UDF gains a high-profile candidate with deep-rooted connections in central Travancore. Her move is expected to trigger a significant shift in the Christian and neutral vote banks in Kollam, potentially altering the electoral arithmetic in favour of the UDF as the state gears up for the 2026 polls.
