Three-Time Kerala CPI(M) Legislator Aisha Potty Joins Congress

Thiruvananthapuram: In a blow to the ruling CPI(M) ahead of the Assembly elections, veteran leader and three-time Kottarakkara MLA Aisha Potty has officially joined Congress. The dramatic crossover took place at the venue of a day-night protest by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) in front of the Lok Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan and KPCC president Sunny Joseph formally welcomed her into the fold. In a symbolic gesture, Joseph handed over the primary membership of the party to Potty and draped the traditional Congress shawl around her. She is reportedly set to be the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for the Kottarakkara constituency, a seat she held for 15 consecutive years under the 'hammer-sickle-and-star' banner.

Addressing the media following her induction, a visibly emotional Potty revealed that she had been facing significant hardships within the CPI(M). "It is deeply painful when the movement you helped build begins to distress you," she added. Citing a lack of support and internal friction, she emphasised that her commitment remains with the people of Kottarakkara, who supported her regardless of political affiliations.

In a scathing remark directed at her former party's functioning, she noted that during her tenure as MLA, she never relied on "PR work" or staged image-building exercises. Anticipating the backlash from the Left, she added, "I am prepared to be called a 'class traitor' (vargavanchaka) by those I left behind, but my priority is to continue working for the common man."