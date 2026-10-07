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Three Tennis Players Killed After Car Rams Truck On Purvanchal Expressway In Sultanpur

Three injured people were admitted to the 100 Bed Combined Hospital in Kumarganj. They were returning to Deoria from Lucknow after participating in a tournament.

An injured passengers undergoing treatment at the 100 Bed Combined Hospital in Kumarganj.
An injured passengers undergoing treatment at the 100 Bed Combined Hospital in Kumarganj. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 7, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Ayodhya: Three tennis players were killed on the spot, and three others sustained injuries when a speeding car rammed into the rear of a truck on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near milestone 97.5 under Baldirai police station limits. The car had six occupants who were returning to Deoria from Lucknow. The collision was so severe that the car was badly mangled, trapping all its occupants.

Soon, security personnel from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), along with local police, rushed to the spot and extricated the trapped passengers from the mangled car.

When they were rushed to the 100 Bed Combined Hospital in Kumarganj, Nitya Prajapati (22), Irfan Ansari (20), and Aniket (24) — all residents of Deoria — were declared dead by doctors.

The injured passengers — Anand Yadav (23) from Lakhaura under the Lar police station area of Deoria, Raju (22) from Taiyar Buzurg, and Jayanto Sharma (30) from Jamuni under the Birbhum district of West Bengal — are undergoing treatment.

Sharma said all six were professional tennis players who went to Lucknow for a tournament. "While returning, everyone was asleep during the journey and not aware of how the accident happened. I learnt about it only at the hospital," he added.

While the police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident, a search for the unidentified truck is underway.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to expedite relief operations and ensure proper treatment for the injured.

He also directed officials to contact the families of the deceased and provide them with all possible assistance, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Also Read

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  2. Seven Dead As Speeding SUV Rams Parked Truck On Bhavnagar-Somnath National Highway In Gujarat

TAGGED:

PURVANCHAL EXPRESSWAY
UPEIDA
BALDIRAI POLICE STATION
100 BED COMBINED HOSPITAL KUMARGANJ
THREE KILLED IN UP ACCIDENT

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