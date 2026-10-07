ETV Bharat / state

Three Tennis Players Killed After Car Rams Truck On Purvanchal Expressway In Sultanpur

An injured passengers undergoing treatment at the 100 Bed Combined Hospital in Kumarganj. ( ETV Bharat )

Ayodhya: Three tennis players were killed on the spot, and three others sustained injuries when a speeding car rammed into the rear of a truck on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near milestone 97.5 under Baldirai police station limits. The car had six occupants who were returning to Deoria from Lucknow. The collision was so severe that the car was badly mangled, trapping all its occupants.

Soon, security personnel from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), along with local police, rushed to the spot and extricated the trapped passengers from the mangled car.

When they were rushed to the 100 Bed Combined Hospital in Kumarganj, Nitya Prajapati (22), Irfan Ansari (20), and Aniket (24) — all residents of Deoria — were declared dead by doctors.

The injured passengers — Anand Yadav (23) from Lakhaura under the Lar police station area of Deoria, Raju (22) from Taiyar Buzurg, and Jayanto Sharma (30) from Jamuni under the Birbhum district of West Bengal — are undergoing treatment.