ETV Bharat / state

Three Teenage Boys Mowed Down By Goods Train In Gujarat's Mehsana

Three Teenage Boys Mowed Down By Goods Train In Gujarat's Mehsana ( ETV Bharat )

Mehsana: In a tragic incident, three teenage boys were crushed to death by a moving train while crossing the railway track in Gujarat's Mehsana on Wednesday. It is understood that the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 4:26 PM. The three teenagers were in the process of crossing the railway track that runs near Shobhasan village in Mehsana. While they were on the tracks, a goods train approaching at full speed suddenly mowed them down. The train was traveling at such high speed that the boys stood no chance of evading it or saving their lives. The impact of the collision with the goods train was so severe that all three children perished instantly at the scene. By the time bystanders could comprehend what was happening or rush to their aid, this tragic incident had already claimed three promising young lives. Mourning in the Village