Three Teenage Boys Mowed Down By Goods Train In Gujarat's Mehsana
The trio was crossing the railway track when approaching at full speed suddenly mowed them down near Shobhasan village in Mehsana.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Mehsana: In a tragic incident, three teenage boys were crushed to death by a moving train while crossing the railway track in Gujarat's Mehsana on Wednesday.
It is understood that the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 4:26 PM. The three teenagers were in the process of crossing the railway track that runs near Shobhasan village in Mehsana. While they were on the tracks, a goods train approaching at full speed suddenly mowed them down.
The train was traveling at such high speed that the boys stood no chance of evading it or saving their lives. The impact of the collision with the goods train was so severe that all three children perished instantly at the scene. By the time bystanders could comprehend what was happening or rush to their aid, this tragic incident had already claimed three promising young lives.
Mourning in the Village
As soon as news of this heart-wrenching incident broke, a pall of silence descended upon Shobhasan village. Upon receiving word of the accident, the three affected families were plunged into a state of mourning and inconsolable grief. The sudden and tragic loss of their beloved sons has left the parents in a state of deep shock and profound sorrow. In this hour of grief, people from across the entire region have flocked to offer condolences to the bereaved families.
Police Action
As soon as news of this tragic accident emerged, a large number of locals gathered near the railway tracks. Upon receiving information about the incident, a team comprising officials from the Mehsana Police and the Railway Police immediately rushed to the scene. The police conducted a preliminary investigation, took custody of the three bodies, and arranged for them to be sent to a nearby government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Speaking to ETV Bharat over the phone, PI Amin of the Mehsana Taluka Police Station confirmed the deaths of the three children. A case of accidental death has been registered in connection with this incident, he said.
Currently, the police are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident, recording the statement of the goods train driver, and initiating further legal proceedings. The horrific incident has once again underscored the critical need for exercising caution at railway crossings and in the vicinity of railway tracks.