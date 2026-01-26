ETV Bharat / state

Three Techies Killed In Car-Lorry Collision In Tumarkuru

The car being lifted from the spot after the accident. ( ETV Bharat )

Tumakuru: Three techies died on the spot and four sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a lorry on National Highway 48 (NH-48) near Nelahal in Tumkur taluk under Kora police station of Karnataka on Monday morning, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Aniket (42) from Punjab, Abhir (44) from Uttar Pradesh and Sanmokti (35) from Andhra Pradesh. One was seriously injured, while the other three sustained minor injuries, police added.

According to police, the deceased were working as software engineers in Bengaluru. A batch of six people went on a holiday trip to Gokarna, Murudeshwar and Udupi by car. The accident took place while they were returning to Bengaluru after finishing the trip.