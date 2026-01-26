Three Techies Killed In Car-Lorry Collision In Tumarkuru
SP Ashok KV said the car hit the lorry from behind, and it is being investigated whether the accident happened due to sleep or negligence.
Published : January 26, 2026 at 5:01 PM IST
Tumakuru: Three techies died on the spot and four sustained injuries in a collision between a car and a lorry on National Highway 48 (NH-48) near Nelahal in Tumkur taluk under Kora police station of Karnataka on Monday morning, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Aniket (42) from Punjab, Abhir (44) from Uttar Pradesh and Sanmokti (35) from Andhra Pradesh. One was seriously injured, while the other three sustained minor injuries, police added.
According to police, the deceased were working as software engineers in Bengaluru. A batch of six people went on a holiday trip to Gokarna, Murudeshwar and Udupi by car. The accident took place while they were returning to Bengaluru after finishing the trip.
Tumkur SP Ashok KV and Kora police visited the spot for an inspection. "Three people died on the spot after a car heading to Bangalore hit a lorry from behind. There were seven people inside the car, including the driver. Four of the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital. While the driver remains serious, the three others are out of danger. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem to the Tumkur district hospital," the SP said.
"We are investigating whether the accident happened due to sleep by the car driver or negligence. It is not yet known where the deceased was employed," he added.
