Three Suspected Jamtara Gang Members Held From Surat For Digital Fraud

Investigations revealed that they used to send a file named "Digital RTO E-Challan.APK" on WhatsApp to the victims to gain access to their mobile phones.

The accused following their arrest.
The accused following their arrest.
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 15, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST

Surat: The cybercrime cell on Saturday arrested three persons suspectely associated with the infamous Jamtara Gang for duping people through fake RTO e-challan APK files, police said. The accused have been identified as Nishit Nathwani from Rajkot, Ashwin Narsinghbhai Gangani from Surat, andGautam Mandal from Jharkhand's Jamtara.

Investigations revealed that they used to send a file named "Digital RTO E-Challan.APK" on WhatsApp to the victims to access their mobile phones. Through the modus operandi, they used to read bank OTPs to siphon off money from their accounts. In one case, the complainant's son downloaded this file and lost Rs five lakh in instalments.

Police said the fraudsters, hailing from Jharkhand's Jamtara, had agents based out of Surat. The accused used the stolen money to pay people's credit card bills, which was then transferred to the mastermind in cash or through a cash deposit machine. They charged a 10% commission for this work, an official said.

The items seized from the accused.
The items seized from the accused.

What worries the police is that one of the accused is a civil engineer with a B Com. Lured by the prospect of making quick money, they are being used as pawns of interstate cyber gangs. During the investigation, 227 credit cards, two PoS machines, and transaction details worth Rs 92.53 lakh were recovered from Gangani's office.

"The Jamtara gang stole Rs 5.5 lakh by sending fake RTO APK files to a victim. During the investigation, the cybercrime cell busted a gang in Surat and arrested three persons who used credit card payment methods to transfer the stolen money to the mastermind in cash, charging a 10% commission," Surat DCP Vishakha Jain said.

