Three Suspected Jamtara Gang Members Held From Surat For Digital Fraud

Surat: The cybercrime cell on Saturday arrested three persons suspectely associated with the infamous Jamtara Gang for duping people through fake RTO e-challan APK files, police said. The accused have been identified as Nishit Nathwani from Rajkot, Ashwin Narsinghbhai Gangani from Surat, andGautam Mandal from Jharkhand's Jamtara.

Investigations revealed that they used to send a file named "Digital RTO E-Challan.APK" on WhatsApp to the victims to access their mobile phones. Through the modus operandi, they used to read bank OTPs to siphon off money from their accounts. In one case, the complainant's son downloaded this file and lost Rs five lakh in instalments.

Police said the fraudsters, hailing from Jharkhand's Jamtara, had agents based out of Surat. The accused used the stolen money to pay people's credit card bills, which was then transferred to the mastermind in cash or through a cash deposit machine. They charged a 10% commission for this work, an official said.