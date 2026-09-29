ETV Bharat / state

Three Students Injured After Classroom Ceiling Plaster Falls During Exam In Durg

The classroom where the ceiling plaster suddenly fell at government high school in Ganiyari village in the Rasmada area of Durg ( ETV Bharat )

Durg: Three students were injured after a portion of the classroom ceiling plaster suddenly fell on them while they were taking an examination at a government high school in Ganiyari village in the Rasmada area of Durg district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at the Government High School in Ganiyari while Class 10 students were appearing for their quarterly Sanskrit examination. Around 50 students were reportedly taking the exam in the classroom when the ceiling plaster suddenly gave way and fell. Class 10 student Draupadi Thakur sustained a serious head injury in the incident. She received three stitches and is undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Durg. Two other students were also injured and taken to the district hospital for treatment.