Three Students Injured After Classroom Ceiling Plaster Falls During Exam In Durg
The incident occurred at the Government High School in Ganiyari while Class 10 students were appearing for their quarterly Sanskrit examination.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 11:01 PM IST
Durg: Three students were injured after a portion of the classroom ceiling plaster suddenly fell on them while they were taking an examination at a government high school in Ganiyari village in the Rasmada area of Durg district on Tuesday.
The incident occurred at the Government High School in Ganiyari while Class 10 students were appearing for their quarterly Sanskrit examination. Around 50 students were reportedly taking the exam in the classroom when the ceiling plaster suddenly gave way and fell.
Class 10 student Draupadi Thakur sustained a serious head injury in the incident. She received three stitches and is undergoing treatment at the District Hospital in Durg.
Two other students were also injured and taken to the district hospital for treatment.
After the incident, questions have been raised over the condition and maintenance of the school building, particularly the safety of students inside classrooms.
The Education Department has sent an investigation team to the school following the incident. The team will examine the condition of the school building, determine why the ceiling plaster collapsed and look into any possible negligence related to maintenance and repairs.
Vinod Singh, an official with the Durg District Education Department, said arrangements were made for the injured students' treatment immediately after the incident.
Durg is also the home district of School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav. The investigation is expected to establish the cause of the ceiling collapse and determine whether any lapses occurred in the maintenance of the school building.
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