Three Students Die After Snakebite At Maharashtra Residential School
Three female students died, and three hospitalized after snake bites at Gadchiroli residential school; inquiry launched into safety lapses and snake entry circumstances.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Gadchiroli: At least three female students died and three others were hospitalised after they were bitten by a snake while sleeping at a residential ashram school in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, officials said.
The incident took place at around 2 am on Monday at Japtalai Residential Ashram School in Dhanora taluka after the students went to sleep following dinner. The injured students were taken to hospitals for treatment soon after the officials came to know.
Three students died in the hospital, while three others remain hospitalised, including one in critical condition.
“Deepika Lakda, a Class 6 student, and Sushmita Mandal, a Class 8 student, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhanora. Anu Koreti, a Class 2 student who was being treated at Gadchiroli District Hospital, later died,” said officials.
Three other students, Deepika Madavi (5), Kavita Kiranga (6) and Samruddhi Suresh Naitam (8), remain hospitalised at Gadchiroli District Hospital, officials said. Naitam is in critical condition, they added.
The incident sparked safety concerns among residents and raised questions about the residential school.
Meanwhile, an inquiry has been initiated into the incident to determine how the snake entered the premises. “A case has been registered to know whether there were any lapses in safety arrangements at the school,” said police.
Further details, including the type of snake involved and the circumstances surrounding the bites, were not immediately available.
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