ETV Bharat / state

Three Students Die After Snakebite At Maharashtra Residential School

Gadchiroli: At least three female students died and three others were hospitalised after they were bitten by a snake while sleeping at a residential ashram school in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, officials said.

The incident took place at around 2 am on Monday at Japtalai Residential Ashram School in Dhanora taluka after the students went to sleep following dinner. The injured students were taken to hospitals for treatment soon after the officials came to know.

Three students died in the hospital, while three others remain hospitalised, including one in critical condition.