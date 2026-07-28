ETV Bharat / state

Three-Storey Building Tilts In Delhi's Geeta Colony, Triggers Safety Scare

New Delhi: Panic gripped residents of East Delhi's Geeta Colony on Tuesday after a three-storey residential building developed a dangerous tilt, prompting authorities to rush to the spot and assess the structure's stability.

Police, disaster management teams and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials inspected the building, while the surrounding area was secured as a precaution. No injuries or casualties have been reported.

The building is spread over nearly 40 square yards and has four co-owners. The ground floor is being used as an auto-rickshaw parking area, while a woman and her son live on the second floor.

The first and third floors are currently vacant. Officials inspected the premises and advised residents to exercise caution until a detailed structural assessment is completed.

According to residents, the building had been leaning for quite some time and its condition had worsened in recent days. They claimed that repeated complaints were made to the authorities, but no permanent action was taken.

On Tuesday, a slab reportedly fell from the top of the building, triggering panic among residents and raising fears of a possible collapse.