Three-Storey Building Tilts In Delhi's Geeta Colony, Triggers Safety Scare
The police, MCD and disaster teams inspected the leaning three-storey building after residents raised safety concerns.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Panic gripped residents of East Delhi's Geeta Colony on Tuesday after a three-storey residential building developed a dangerous tilt, prompting authorities to rush to the spot and assess the structure's stability.
Police, disaster management teams and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials inspected the building, while the surrounding area was secured as a precaution. No injuries or casualties have been reported.
The building is spread over nearly 40 square yards and has four co-owners. The ground floor is being used as an auto-rickshaw parking area, while a woman and her son live on the second floor.
The first and third floors are currently vacant. Officials inspected the premises and advised residents to exercise caution until a detailed structural assessment is completed.
According to residents, the building had been leaning for quite some time and its condition had worsened in recent days. They claimed that repeated complaints were made to the authorities, but no permanent action was taken.
On Tuesday, a slab reportedly fell from the top of the building, triggering panic among residents and raising fears of a possible collapse.
Residents also alleged that the property had multiple owners, which delayed repair and reinforcement work. One resident claimed that builders had added upper floors without rebuilding the original structure before selling individual portions, leaving homeowners to deal with the deteriorating condition.
The building is located in a densely populated residential neighbourhood with several schools nearby, prompting locals to express concern over the safety of pedestrians and children who use the route every day. They said the structure appeared to have tilted further, increasing the risk to nearby homes and passersby.
MCD officials said the building had been under observation and that notices had been issued to the owners earlier.
Officials from the civic body have been inspecting the structure over the past two days and are now carrying out technical and legal procedures to determine its structural stability. Experts are also expected to examine the building before a final decision is taken.
Authorities have appealed to residents not to gather near the building and to follow safety instructions until the inspection is completed. Officials said further action, including evacuation or declaring the structure unsafe, will depend on the findings of the structural assessment.
Also Read: