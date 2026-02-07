Three-Storey Building Collapsed In Kota, Several Feared Trapped, Rescue Operation On
Witnesses reported hearing a loud noise, some described it as a blast, just before the entire structure gave way.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 11:50 PM IST
Kota (Rajasthan): A major accident occurred in the city’s coaching hub on Saturday night around 9:15 pm when a three-storey building near Opera Hospital in Indra Vihar, under the Jawahar Nagar police station area, suddenly collapsed. Several people, including coaching students, are feared trapped under the debris.
Three restaurants were operating on the ground floor of the building, the most prominent being a Moradabadi non-vegetarian eatery. Customers and staff were present inside the shops, while some people sitting in the two-wheeler parking area outside were also caught in the incident. Witnesses reported hearing a loud noise, some described it as a blast, just before the entire structure collapsed.
Rescue Operations Underway
Following the incident, teams from the police, district administration, municipal corporation, civil defence and the SDRF rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are being carried out at a rapid pace. So far, more than half a dozen people, including coaching students, have been pulled out from the rubble and shifted to hospital. No deaths have been officially confirmed yet, though authorities fear several people may still be trapped.
Local MLA Sandeep Sharma and Kota Mayor Rajiv Agarwal reached the site soon after receiving information. Sharma said the building was three storeys high and the exact cause of the collapse was not yet clear. He added that nearby construction activity may have contributed to the accident and directed officials to speed up rescue efforts.
State Education Minister Madan Dilawar also arrived at the scene and reviewed the entire rescue operation.
Police have cordoned off the area and are restricting public movement. Rescue work has been slowed by darkness, but additional lighting and manpower have been deployed. More than a dozen bulldozers have been deployed to carry out the rescue operation. The rescue effort is being expedited to rescue the trapped people.
Eyewitness Aditya Vijay said the building collapsed without warning. “Some people were pulled out immediately, while others managed to escape by running,” he said.
The administration has appealed to the public to remain calm and stay away from the site. An investigation into the cause of the collapse is underway.
More updates are awaited.