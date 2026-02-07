ETV Bharat / state

Three-Storey Building Collapsed In Kota, Several Feared Trapped, Rescue Operation On

Kota (Rajasthan): A major accident occurred in the city’s coaching hub on Saturday night around 9:15 pm when a three-storey building near Opera Hospital in Indra Vihar, under the Jawahar Nagar police station area, suddenly collapsed. Several people, including coaching students, are feared trapped under the debris.

Three restaurants were operating on the ground floor of the building, the most prominent being a Moradabadi non-vegetarian eatery. Customers and staff were present inside the shops, while some people sitting in the two-wheeler parking area outside were also caught in the incident. Witnesses reported hearing a loud noise, some described it as a blast, just before the entire structure collapsed.

The collapsed building in Kota, Rajasthan. (ETV Bharat)

Rescue Operations Underway

Following the incident, teams from the police, district administration, municipal corporation, civil defence and the SDRF rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are being carried out at a rapid pace. So far, more than half a dozen people, including coaching students, have been pulled out from the rubble and shifted to hospital. No deaths have been officially confirmed yet, though authorities fear several people may still be trapped.