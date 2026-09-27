ETV Bharat / state

Three-Storey Building Collapses In Haryana's Ambala; Several Workers Feared Trapped

Ambala: A three-story building under construction at Dulkot in Haryana's Ambala collapsed on Sunday with several labourers feared trapped beneath the debris while one worker was rescued.

It is understood that construction work on a three-story building was in progress in Dulkot, Ambala, when a section of the structure suddenly collapsed, raising fears that several labourers working below were trapped.

According to a 'Dial 112' helpline official, they received a distress call about a building collapse and immediately rushed to the site. The official said that six laborers were trapped under the debris. While one laborer was rescued with the help of a bulldozer and taken to the hospital, efforts to rescue the others are underway.

Panic ensued immediately after the collapse, and people rushed to help. Bulldozers were rushed to the site, and the process of rapidly clearing the debris began. Eyewitnesses have reported that several labourers are trapped underneath the debris; however, the exact number of workers buried under the rubble is yet to be officially confirmed.

According to an eyewitness, the walls of the collapsed building were constructed with a thickness of only four inches. Furthermore, the concrete slabs were not allowed sufficient time to set and the third-floor slab was being cast today while the structure was still wet, which led to the major accident as per the eyewitness.

It is worth noting that earlier this year, on June 16, a dilapidated building in Ambala's Old Vegetable Market (Purani Sabzi Mandi) had also collapsed, causing chaos and trapping two people. However, through the joint efforts of the police and the fire brigade, both injured individuals were rescued from the debris and sent to the hospital.