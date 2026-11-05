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Several Feared Trapped After Three-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar

The incident was reported at 9.50 am from Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazaar Metro station.

Several Feared Trapped After Three-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar
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By PTI

Published : November 5, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: A three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar on Thursday, with several people feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

The incident was reported at 9.50 am from Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazaar Metro station. At least six fire units, including water tenders and rescue vehicles, have been rushed to the spot, with senior officers supervising the rescue operation, the officials said.

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CHAWRI BAZAAR BUILDING COLLAPSE

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