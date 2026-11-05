ETV Bharat / state

Several Feared Trapped After Three-Storey Building Collapses in Delhi’s Chawri Bazaar

New Delhi : A three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar on Thursday, with several people feared trapped under the debris, officials said.

The incident was reported at 9.50 am from Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazaar Metro station. At least six fire units, including water tenders and rescue vehicles, have been rushed to the spot, with senior officers supervising the rescue operation, the officials said.