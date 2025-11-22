ETV Bharat / state

Three State Committee Members Among 37 Maoists Surrender Before Telangana Police

Hyderabad: In a major success for the security forces, 37 Maoists including three state committee members surrendered before the Telangana Police, officials said on Saturday.

Making the revelation at a press conference here, Director General of Police, Shivdhar Reddy said that three state committee members Koyyala Sambayya alias Azad, Narayana alias Ramesh, and Somda alias Erra were among those who surrendered. The remaining 34 Maoists were all from Chhattisgarh, he said. The surrendered Naxalites include three divisional committee members, nine regional committee members, and 22 force members.

The DGP further stated that the Naxalites laid their arms to join the mainstream on the call by CM Revanth Reddy on the occasion of Police Martyrs' Day on October 21. He said that all those who surrendered had also handed over their weapons. This includes two AK-47s, 4 SLRs, 303 guns, and 343 bullets. The DGP has given Rs. 25,000 each to 37 people as immediate assistance.

He said that the Maoists surrendered due to party differences, security issues, and health reasons. The DGP said that of the surrendered Naxalites, Rs 20 lakh bounty was announced on Koyyada Sambaiah alias Azad, Rs 20 lakh on Appas Narayana, and a Rs. 1.41 crore on the rest, adding the bounty amount will be disbursed to them now. He said that the rehabilitation package being given by the government will be provided to those from Telangana state.