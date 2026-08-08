Three SSB Personnel Injured As Convoy Vehicles Collide Inside Tunnel In Jammu And Kashmir
The convoy of the 37th battalion was moving from Srinagar to Jammu when the vehicles collided inside the Kelamorh tunnel in Ramban, reports Nawaz Rounyal.
Published : August 8, 2026 at 6:48 PM IST
Ramban: Three vehicles belonging to a convoy of the Sashastra Seema Bal(SSB) convoy collided inside the T2 Kelamorh Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, injuring three personnel of the force on Saturday, officials said.
According to officials, the accident took place when the convoy of the 37th battalion of the SSB was moving from Srinagar to Jammu. Three vehicles of the convoy collided inside the tunnel, injuring three SSB personnel.
According to officials, the vehicle leading the convoy applied sudden brakes, following which the two vehicles behind it could not stop in time, resulting in a collision involving all three vehicles. Rainy weather and slippery road conditions reportedly made it difficult for the drivers to control the vehicles.
Immediately after the accident, the injured personnel were evacuated from the accident site and shifted to District Hospital (DH) Ramban, where they were provided immediate medical assistance.
Police identified the injured as Jamani Kumar of Assam, Pankaj Kumar of Jammu and Babu Lal of Rajasthan. Their condition was stated to be stable and out of danger.
Dr Sudarshan Singh Katoch, Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Ramban, confirmed that three injured SSB personnel were brought to the hospital for treatment. After first aid and examination, the three were referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for specialised treatment, he said.
The accident temporarily disrupted traffic movement through the tunnel, leaving vehicles stranded on both sides. Traffic Police and other agencies rushed to the spot and removed the damaged vehicles from the roadway, following which traffic was restored.
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