ETV Bharat / state

Three SSB Personnel Injured As Convoy Vehicles Collide Inside Tunnel In Jammu And Kashmir

The damaged SSB vehicle being removed by a crane of the CRPF inside Kelamorh tunnel in Ramban ( ETV Bharat )

Ramban: Three vehicles belonging to a convoy of the Sashastra Seema Bal(SSB) convoy collided inside the T2 Kelamorh Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, injuring three personnel of the force on Saturday, officials said.

According to officials, the accident took place when the convoy of the 37th battalion of the SSB was moving from Srinagar to Jammu. Three vehicles of the convoy collided inside the tunnel, injuring three SSB personnel.

According to officials, the vehicle leading the convoy applied sudden brakes, following which the two vehicles behind it could not stop in time, resulting in a collision involving all three vehicles. Rainy weather and slippery road conditions reportedly made it difficult for the drivers to control the vehicles.

Immediately after the accident, the injured personnel were evacuated from the accident site and shifted to District Hospital (DH) Ramban, where they were provided immediate medical assistance.