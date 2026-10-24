ETV Bharat / state

Three Sri Lankans Arrested For Entering Tamil Nadu Illegally By Boat

Ramanathapuram: Tamil Nadu Police arrested three Sri Lankans for illegally entering Rameswaram in the state by boat. The police also arrested a native of Rameswaram who is believed to be their accomplice.

Police said the accused were planning to travel to Delhi and then to London using fake passports. Police sources said, based on a tip-off received early on Friday, a team conducted surveillance at Southwadi beach during which it intercepted a suspicious fibre boat approaching the shore. The boat, reportedly owned by G Muthuraja alias Karupan (40) of Rameswaram, did not have a registration number.

The police later identified the other three persons as Sri Lankan nationals- Mohamed Khan (32) of Trincomalee, Mohamed Ashiq (25) of Batticaloa and Darshan (34) of Kandy. The boat operator and the three Sri Lankan nationals are being questioned.

The Q branch police interrogated the three Sri Lankans and it came to fore that they had paid Muthuraja Rs 1.10 lakh to rent a boat to enter Tamil Nadu illegally.

The Q Branch police are continuing their investigation to establish the roles of those involved in the alleged illegal entry, the boat's operation and the proposed fake passport arrangement. They are also probing whether others were involved in the suspected attempt to facilitate their travel to London. Rameswaram Marine police booked all four accused under multiple charges. Further investigation into the matter is underway, said a police officer.