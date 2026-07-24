ETV Bharat / state

Three Sisters Got Married At Uttar Pradesh's Maa Chamunda Temple

Amroha: Three sisters got married at the Maa Chamunda temple complex in Uttar Pradesh, which is allegedly in defiance of rules and traditions. A video has gone viral following which locals and Hindu organisations termed it an insult to traditions.

The Maa Chamunda temple administration has distanced itself from matter and said that beautification work is going on in the premises. At present the three brides - Alka, Devika and Chavi are living in a rented house with the groom Vikas.

The marriage took place on July 17 and the rituals were performed by a Pandit. Apart from these three daughters of Ramesh, Devika and Chhabi took the fire in the Havan Vedi of Chamunda temple as witnesses and took blessings by touching Vikas's feet. The four made a reel on Wednesday and confirmed that this marriage is real.

The four were called to the police station at 10 AM on Thursday after the video went viral and people expressed their displeasure. Three hours later at 1 PM the three brides reached the police station with their husband Vikas.

The police questioned the three brides. The three said, "we will die, but we will not be separated. Our marriage is being protested but we don't care,"

Alka said that they started making videos on social media about a year ago. "In the beginning, the videos were not being shot properly, so they approached one Vikas alias Bikku, who lived about eight kilometers from his village. Vikas agreed to shoot their video. After which his videos started going viral on social media and the number of followers increased continuously," she added.

Devika said, meanwhile the family started preparing for the wedding separately.

"We wanted to be together forever. We put our point before the family, but they refused our demand. We made it clear that our marriage will not be separated. After this we told our wish to cameraman Vikas. We said that we want to live in one house with one husband. Vikas then agreed to get married," added Devika.