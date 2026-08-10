Three Sisters From Chhattisgarh Village Clear NEET Together
Kiran, Jyoti and Suman of Neur village in Kabirdham have proved that hard work is the only recipe for success.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST
Raipur: Three sisters from Neur village of Kabirdham district have proved that hard work is the only recipe for success. All three have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) together. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma himself visited their home to celebrate their success.
The parents of Kiran, Jyoti and Suman are elated over the success. The home of their mother Bhagwati Mahobia and their father Ram Mahobia is flooded with congratulatory messages coming from all over. Everyone coming to congratulate them can be heard saying, "If you have daughters, they should be like Bhagwati and Ram's daughters."
"It is a significant achievement for the three sisters living in the same home to prepare and succeed in a challenging exam like NEET together. This success will inspire the other students in the district. It will send the message that with regular hard work, proper direction and determination, big goals can be achieved. The success of these three sisters is also an inspiration for those students who are preparing for big goals while living in their villages or homes with limited resources," said Vijay Sharma.
The Deputy Chief Minister inquired from the three girls about their schooling, preparation for the NEET exam and the counselling process ahead. He urged them to enrol in a medical college and study with dedication and hard work to move forward towards a bright future and fulfil the dreams of their parents and family.
Wishing the students well for their future, the Deputy Chief Minister urged them to gain experience as doctors after completing their education by working in reputable institutions and hospitals.
He also urged them to maintain a sense of responsibility towards their region and society as they move forward. “They should strive to use their education and experience to serve those in need, so that the benefits of their success can reach society and local residents," he said.
The family stated that the three sisters prepared for the NEET exam while at home through online coaching. Throughout their studies, they supported each other and remained relentless in their pursuit of their goals.
Their achievement is particularly significant because two of the sisters, Jyoti and Suman, passed the NEET exam on their first attempt. Both of them attended Swami Atmanand Utkrisht English Medium School in Bodla. Their elder sister Kiran succeeded in her second attempt. She completed her schooling at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Pandatarai.
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