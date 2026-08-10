ETV Bharat / state

Three Sisters From Chhattisgarh Village Clear NEET Together

Raipur: Three sisters from Neur village of Kabirdham district have proved that hard work is the only recipe for success. All three have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) together. Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma himself visited their home to celebrate their success.

The parents of Kiran, Jyoti and Suman are elated over the success. The home of their mother Bhagwati Mahobia and their father Ram Mahobia is flooded with congratulatory messages coming from all over. Everyone coming to congratulate them can be heard saying, "If you have daughters, they should be like Bhagwati and Ram's daughters."

"It is a significant achievement for the three sisters living in the same home to prepare and succeed in a challenging exam like NEET together. This success will inspire the other students in the district. It will send the message that with regular hard work, proper direction and determination, big goals can be achieved. The success of these three sisters is also an inspiration for those students who are preparing for big goals while living in their villages or homes with limited resources," said Vijay Sharma.

The Deputy Chief Minister inquired from the three girls about their schooling, preparation for the NEET exam and the counselling process ahead. He urged them to enrol in a medical college and study with dedication and hard work to move forward towards a bright future and fulfil the dreams of their parents and family.