Three Sisters Die After Jumping From 9th Floor Of Building In Ghaziabad; Online Korean Game Link Suspected

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident reported from Ghaziabad, three sisters aged between 12 and 16 years allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 9th floor of a high-rise building early Wednesday, police said. The siblings are believed to have taken the extreme step as part of a “task” assigned in a multi-player Korean game they were playing.

Divulging further details about the triple suicide, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shalimar Garden, Atul Kumar Singh said that on February 4, 2026, at approximately 2:15 AM, the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) received information that three girls had jumped from the ninth-floor balcony of flat number 907 in Tower B-1 of Bharat City, located in the Tilamod police station area, and had died on the spot.

Upon reaching the scene, an investigation was conducted, and it was confirmed that three girls had died due to the fall, Singh said. They were taken by ambulance to the 50-bed hospital in Loni, where doctors declared all three girls dead, added the police officer. He said that further legal proceedings are being conducted by the police.

According to the residents, the three sisters came to the balcony, held each other's hands, and jumped down. Hearing the sound of the fall, neighbors came out of their homes and saw the three sisters lying on the ground in a pool of blood.