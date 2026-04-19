Family Achievement: Three Siblings From Rajasthan Clear State Civil Services Exam
Paramveer Singh, secured 24th rank in the RAS exam 2024, while his sister Sejal Kanwar secured 120th rank, and elder brother Mahipal Singh 931.
Published : April 19, 2026 at 7:37 PM IST
Sirohi: In an unprecedented success story, three siblings from Jharoli in Sirohi district cleared the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam, the results of which were declared recently.
The youngest of the siblings, Paramveer Singh, secured 24th rank in the RAS exam 2024, while his sister Sejal Kanwar secured 120th rank, and elder brother Mahipal Singh 931. This is likely the first time in the district that three members of a family have been selected for the RAS.
The siblings' father Lal Singh said the three prepared for the exam at home with regular studies and discipline. Singh is a teacher in Rajpura Balda, while his spouse is a homemaker. Uday Pratap Singh, an Ayurvedic medical officer and the siblings' uncle, said the three aspired to join administrative service and work for society.
Uday said Paramveer and Sejal had previously been selected for the RAS. Paramveer had secured 66th rank in his first attempt in 2023 and was selected for the RPS. He is currently undergoing training at the Officers Training School in Jaipur. Sejal had secured 522nd rank in her second attempt, earning her a position as an enforcement inspector in the Food and Civil Supplies Department in Jodhpur. Both took the exam again with the goal of achieving a better rank. This time, they succeeded with their elder brother.
On the other hand, Mahipal was not selected in his first two attempts, but he did not give up. He passed the exam in his third attempt.
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