ETV Bharat / state

Family Achievement: Three Siblings From Rajasthan Clear State Civil Services Exam

Sirohi: In an unprecedented success story, three siblings from Jharoli in Sirohi district cleared the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam, the results of which were declared recently.

The youngest of the siblings, Paramveer Singh, secured 24th rank in the RAS exam 2024, while his sister Sejal Kanwar secured 120th rank, and elder brother Mahipal Singh 931. This is likely the first time in the district that three members of a family have been selected for the RAS.

The siblings' father Lal Singh said the three prepared for the exam at home with regular studies and discipline. Singh is a teacher in Rajpura Balda, while his spouse is a homemaker. Uday Pratap Singh, an Ayurvedic medical officer and the siblings' uncle, said the three aspired to join administrative service and work for society.