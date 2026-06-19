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Three Siblings Drown While Bathing In Pond In Jharkhand's Latehar

The incident took place at Ara village in Balumath police station area. The children were aged between 3 and 9 year

JHARKHAND SIBLINGS DROWN
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By PTI

Published : June 19, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST

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Latehar: Three siblings, including two girls, drowned while bathing in a pond in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Friday, police said.

The incident took place at Ara village in Balumath police station area. The children were aged between 3 and 9 years, a police officer said.

"The three children slipped into deep waters while bathing and drowned. They were taken out of the pond and rushed to the Balumath community health centre, where doctors declared them brought dead," Balumath police station officer-in-charge Amarendra Kumar Singh said.

Among the three were two girls aged 6 and 9 years, while the boy was three years old, he said. The bodies were sent to Latehar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination, the officer added.

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JHARKHAND DROWN CASE
JHARKHAND SIBLINGS DROWN

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