ETV Bharat / state

Three Siblings Drown While Bathing In Pond In Jharkhand's Latehar

Representational Image ( ETV Bharat )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Latehar: Three siblings, including two girls, drowned while bathing in a pond in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Friday, police said. The incident took place at Ara village in Balumath police station area. The children were aged between 3 and 9 years, a police officer said.