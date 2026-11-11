Three Siblings Among Four Drown In Agricultural Reservoir In Rajasthan's Bikaner
Four relatives, including three siblings and their cousin, drowned on Wednesday in an agricultural reservoir in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, reports Arvind Vyas
Published : November 11, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Bikaner: Four people, including three siblings and their cousin, drowned in an agricultural water reservoir in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district during the Hindu festival of Bhai Dooj on Wednesday, police said.
The incident took place in the 9AWM village of the Chhatargarh tehsil when the victims were playing together near a water-filled farm reservoir, locally known as a diggi, police said
Chhatargarh Station House Officer (SHO) Navneet Singh said that all the deceased belong to the same family, being the children of two brothers.
"The first girl fell into the deep reservoir while playing. Seeing her drowning, her brother and two other relatives jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue her. However, none of them was able to get out, and all four drowned one after another," Singh said.
Locals said they immediately alerted the police about the incident, following which a team led by the SHO arrived at the scene.
“After inspecting the reservoir and gathering details from family members and villagers at the site, a search operation was launched,” officials said. “All four bodies were recovered from the water and shifted to a hospital mortuary for further legal formalities,” they said.
Agricultural water reservoirs, or diggis, are commonly built on farmland across parts of northern Rajasthan to store irrigation water. Due to their steep design and lined walls, anyone falling into them would require assistance to climb out.
Meanwhile, the deaths on the day of Bhai Dooj, a festival celebrating the bond of affection between brothers and sisters, turned into a deep mourning for the village of 9AWM and the family in particular, residents said.
Similar recent incident in Andhra
A similar tragedy took place in Andhra Pradesh’s Puttaparthi when five women drowned in a dam in Sri Sathyasai district during a family outing. Among those who died were people from the same family.
The tragedy occurred at the Gollapalli Reservoir, located near the Kia plant in the Penukonda mandal of Sri Sathyasai district.
The group from Dargapeta in Penukonda had travelled to the Gollapalli Dam on two-wheelers, and while exploring the surroundings of the dam, they reached the backwaters.
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