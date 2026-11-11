ETV Bharat / state

Three Siblings Among Four Drown In Agricultural Reservoir In Rajasthan's Bikaner

Bikaner: Four people, including three siblings and their cousin, drowned in an agricultural water reservoir in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district during the Hindu festival of Bhai Dooj on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the 9AWM village of the Chhatargarh tehsil when the victims were playing together near a water-filled farm reservoir, locally known as a diggi , police said

Chhatargarh Station House Officer (SHO) Navneet Singh said that all the deceased belong to the same family, being the children of two brothers.

"The first girl fell into the deep reservoir while playing. Seeing her drowning, her brother and two other relatives jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue her. However, none of them was able to get out, and all four drowned one after another," Singh said.

Locals said they immediately alerted the police about the incident, following which a team led by the SHO arrived at the scene.

“After inspecting the reservoir and gathering details from family members and villagers at the site, a search operation was launched,” officials said. “All four bodies were recovered from the water and shifted to a hospital mortuary for further legal formalities,” they said.

Agricultural water reservoirs, or diggis, are commonly built on farmland across parts of northern Rajasthan to store irrigation water. Due to their steep design and lined walls, anyone falling into them would require assistance to climb out.