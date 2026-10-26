Three Of A Family Shot Dead Over Parking Dispute In Lucknow; Prime Accused Arrested
There was a long-standing rivalry between the victims and their neighbours over the parking of vehicles and the construction of a raised platform, police said.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Lucknow: Three members of a family were killed when assailants indiscriminately fired at them over a parking dispute and the construction of a raised platform in the Naubasta area under the jurisdiction of the Saadatganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, police said on Monday.
The main accused has been arrested, and a search was launched to trace the other assailants. Additional forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, police added.
Police said the incident resulted from a long-standing rivalry between Shiva Tiwari, his brother Shambhu Tiwari, Shiva's son Suyash Tiwari, and their neighbour over the construction of a raised platform (chabutra) in front of a banyan tree and the parking of vehicles.
The situation escalated to the point where the accused drew out firearms and began firing indiscriminately, causing panic and chaos.
In the firing, Shiva, Shambhu alias Shivendra, and Suyash sustained bullet injuries and collapsed on the spot. The police and locals rushed the victims to the hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead. The third victim, who was in critical condition, also succumbed to his injuries.
Shiva was a former Zila Sah Karyavah (district joint secretary) of the RSS in the western region and a retired employee of the state electricity department. Suyash, who ran a shop, was scheduled to marry in December.
Lucknow Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Babloo Kumar and Deputy Commissioner (West) Jitendra Srivastava reached the spot along with a large contingent of personnel for investigation.
"The police acted promptly and arrested the main accused, who is being interrogated. The area is calm now, and every aspect of the incident is being thoroughly investigated," Srivastava said.
Police said the accused has been identified as Rishabh Shukla, who was employed in the merchant navy. One of the deceased, Shiva Tiwari, was a former 'Zila Sah Karyavah' (District Joint Secretary) for the RSS in the western region and a retired employee of the Electricity Department. Shambhu (alias Shivendra) is Shiva’s brother. Shiva’s son, who ran a shop, was scheduled to be married in December.
Also Read