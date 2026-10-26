ETV Bharat / state

Three Of A Family Shot Dead Over Parking Dispute In Lucknow; Prime Accused Arrested

Police personnel at the spot where the firing took place. ( ETV Bharat )

Lucknow: Three members of a family were killed when assailants indiscriminately fired at them over a parking dispute and the construction of a raised platform in the Naubasta area under the jurisdiction of the Saadatganj police station in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, police said on Monday.

The main accused has been arrested, and a search was launched to trace the other assailants. Additional forces have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order, police added.

Police said the incident resulted from a long-standing rivalry between Shiva Tiwari, his brother Shambhu Tiwari, Shiva's son Suyash Tiwari, and their neighbour over the construction of a raised platform (chabutra) in front of a banyan tree and the parking of vehicles. The situation escalated to the point where the accused drew out firearms and began firing indiscriminately, causing panic and chaos. In the firing, Shiva, Shambhu alias Shivendra, and Suyash sustained bullet injuries and collapsed on the spot. The police and locals rushed the victims to the hospital, where doctors declared two of them dead. The third victim, who was in critical condition, also succumbed to his injuries.