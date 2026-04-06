ETV Bharat / state

Three Sentenced To Death, One Gets 7 Years In 2019 Muzaffarnagar Lawyer Murder Case

Muzaffarnagar: A fast track court in Muzaffarnagar on Monday awarded a death sentence to three persons and seven years' imprisonment to another in connection with the abduction and murder of a lawyer in 2019, officials said.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court) Ravi Kumar Diwakar sentenced Rizwan, Singol Alvi and Shalu alias Arbaz to death and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on them.

The court awarded seven years' imprisonment to co-accused Dinesh and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him under Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code (causing disappearance of evidence).

The judge observed that the case fell under the "rarest of rare" category and ordered that the three convicts be "hanged till death", subject to confirmation by the Allahabad High Court.

Government counsel Kuldeep Kumar said the police had filed a chargesheet against the four accused under Sections 364 IPC (kidnapping), 302 IPC (murder), 120B IPC (criminal conspiracy) and 201 IPC (destruction of evidence).