ETV Bharat / state

Three Senior Church Leaders Killed In Ambush In Manipur's Kangpokpi District

Tezpur: At least three senior church leaders were killed and five others seriously injured after unidentified armed militants allegedly ambushed two vehicles carrying delegates returning from a church conference in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Wednesday.

According to a condemnation statement issued by the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the incident took place at around 11 am between Kotzim and Kotlen while the delegates were returning to Kangpokpi after attending the United Baptist Church Conference held in Lamka.

The vehicles, reportedly marked 'Mission & Evangelist', were allegedly targeted by the ZUF Kamson group along with Meitei militants. Those killed in the attack have been identified as Rev V Sitlhou, Rev Kaigoulun Lhouvum, and Pastor Paogoulen Sitlhou. Five others sustained serious injuries in the attack and are currently undergoing treatment.