Three Senior Church Leaders Killed In Ambush In Manipur's Kangpokpi District
The leaders were returning from a church conference when their vehicles were ambushed between Kotzim and Kotlen, reports Pranab Kumar Das.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
Tezpur: At least three senior church leaders were killed and five others seriously injured after unidentified armed militants allegedly ambushed two vehicles carrying delegates returning from a church conference in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Wednesday.
According to a condemnation statement issued by the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the incident took place at around 11 am between Kotzim and Kotlen while the delegates were returning to Kangpokpi after attending the United Baptist Church Conference held in Lamka.
The vehicles, reportedly marked 'Mission & Evangelist', were allegedly targeted by the ZUF Kamson group along with Meitei militants. Those killed in the attack have been identified as Rev V Sitlhou, Rev Kaigoulun Lhouvum, and Pastor Paogoulen Sitlhou. Five others sustained serious injuries in the attack and are currently undergoing treatment.
Condemning the incident in the strongest terms, the Kuki-Zo Council described the killings as 'senseless' and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of religious leaders devoted to faith, peace, and humanitarian service.
The council particularly mourned the death of Rev Sitlhou, stating that he had played a crucial role in promoting peace between Kuki and Naga communities. Through the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum, he had reportedly led several peace missions aimed at easing tensions between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki groups amid the ongoing conflict in Manipur.
“The targeting of church leaders shows the cruelty and inhumanity of the perpetrators,” the statement said, while urging the government to conduct a swift investigation and bring those responsible to justice. The Kuki-Zo Council also conveyed condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.
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