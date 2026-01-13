ETV Bharat / state

Three Security Guards Found Dead At Uttar Pradesh Factory; Families Allege Foul Play

Budaun: Three security guards were found dead under mysterious circumstances at a mentha factory at Kuda Narsinghpur village here on Tuesday with the families alleging foul play.

Panic spread on Tuesday morning after the discovery of the three bodies in the factory cabin. The three security guards identified as Jogendra Yadav, 30, son of Rambahadur, a resident of Basawanpur under Mujaria police station limits; Bhanu Yadav, 26, son of Shripal, a resident of Mursaina under Dataganj police station limits and Vivek Yadav, 28, whose residence was not immediately known.

It is understood that the bodies of the three security guards were lying on the ground on Tuesday morning when workers arrived to resume routine work. The circumstances around the death of the guards were not clear. The guards' families have alleged foul play saying they were “murdered”.