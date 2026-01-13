Three Security Guards Found Dead At Uttar Pradesh Factory; Families Allege Foul Play
The three guards were found dead inside the factory cabin on Tuesday with the families alleging that they had been murdered.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 4:29 PM IST
Budaun: Three security guards were found dead under mysterious circumstances at a mentha factory at Kuda Narsinghpur village here on Tuesday with the families alleging foul play.
Panic spread on Tuesday morning after the discovery of the three bodies in the factory cabin. The three security guards identified as Jogendra Yadav, 30, son of Rambahadur, a resident of Basawanpur under Mujaria police station limits; Bhanu Yadav, 26, son of Shripal, a resident of Mursaina under Dataganj police station limits and Vivek Yadav, 28, whose residence was not immediately known.
It is understood that the bodies of the three security guards were lying on the ground on Tuesday morning when workers arrived to resume routine work. The circumstances around the death of the guards were not clear. The guards' families have alleged foul play saying they were “murdered”.
As soon as the information about the deaths was received, a team of police rushed to the spot for legal proceedings. However, the team faced stiff resistance by the locals, who thronged in large numbers to demand clarity over the deaths.
The villagers told the police that they would only allow the bodies to be taken for post-mortem examination after the factory owner was brought to the site. The villagers alleged that similar incidents had been reported in the area before. It is worth noting that this is the same factory where a major fire broke out a few months ago. The mentha factory is also mortgaged to Bank of Baroda.
