ETV Bharat / state

Three School Students Killed In Car Accident Near Mannargudi In Tamil Nadu

The car which met with an accident near Mannargudi ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvarur: At least three school students were killed after they were struck by a car while returning home from school near Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district. on Thursday, police said.

The mishap occurred when the students of a government high school were walking along the roadside towards their homes, after school hours, in the evening.

At that time, a tire on a car traveling from Thanjavur towards Mannargudi suddenly burst. The driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and struck four school students who were walking along the road.

In this unexpected accident, three students—including Yogeshwaran (12) and Rakshith Rajamurali (13) were thrown onto the road. One student, who sustained severe injuries, died tragically on the spot.