Three School Students Killed In Car Accident Near Mannargudi In Tamil Nadu
The mishap occurred when the students of a government high school were walking along the roadside towards their homes, after school hours, in the evening.
Published : June 11, 2026 at 10:35 PM IST
Thiruvarur: At least three school students were killed after they were struck by a car while returning home from school near Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district. on Thursday, police said.
The mishap occurred when the students of a government high school were walking along the roadside towards their homes, after school hours, in the evening.
At that time, a tire on a car traveling from Thanjavur towards Mannargudi suddenly burst. The driver of the car lost control of the vehicle and struck four school students who were walking along the road.
In this unexpected accident, three students—including Yogeshwaran (12) and Rakshith Rajamurali (13) were thrown onto the road. One student, who sustained severe injuries, died tragically on the spot.
Shocked by the incident, local residents immediately alerted the police. Two other students were rescued and rushed to the Mannargudi General Hospital, but they were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.
The Mannargudi police personnel rushed to the scene upon receiving the information and recovered the body of the deceased student. All the three bodies were sent to the Mannargudi Government General Hospital for post-mortem examinations.
The police have registered a case regarding the incident and are conducting a thorough investigation. Preliminary investigations revealed that the car driver was under the influence of alcohol. Consequently, the Mannargudi police have registered a case against the driver laganathan and have arrested him. The incident has caused deep sorrow among the locals.
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